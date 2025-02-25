NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 25TH

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Feb 25, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Trinity Chavez delivers the pre-market update on February 25th
- Markets await release of this morning's Consumer Confidence Index
- Friday's PCE Index to provide insights on future Fed policy
- New home sales data and jobless claims to release later this week
Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET
