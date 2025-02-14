NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 14th

NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR FEBRUARY 14th + KARMAN POPS DOUBLE DIGIT IPO

Karman Holdings (NYSE: KRMN) sees stock jump in NYSE debut

Stocks gain as President Trump holds off on new tariffs Thursday

Nvidia rose and inflation worries eased after data release

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Media Partnership Inquiries: Please contact Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution