NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + U.S. Economy Adds 119,000 Jobs in September

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor.

Wall Street is starting the day in positive territory following a choppy session yesterday. Major indexes struggled as investors weighed tech valuations and economic data, setting the stage for a cautious rebound this morning.

NVIDIA surged early on Thursday, only to reverse course mid-day and close in the red. The S&P 500, where NVIDIA holds the largest weight, fell more than 1.5%, while the Dow dropped roughly 0.8%.

The delayed September jobs report showed the U.S. economy added 119,000 jobs--far above the 50,000 economists expected--even as unemployment ticked up to 4.4%.

