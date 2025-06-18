NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on June 18th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Fed Decision on deck

Stocks are fractionally higher Wednesday morning as traders continue to monitor conflict in the Middle East . Major averages ended Tuesday's session lower while the price of crude oil rose by 4%

. Major averages ended Tuesday's session lower while the price of crude oil rose by 4% According to NBC News, President Trump is weighing options on Iran , including whether to launch a military strike. The President weighed in on Truth Social demanding "unconditional surrender."

, including whether to launch a military strike. The President weighed in on Truth Social demanding "unconditional surrender." Traders are paying close attention to this afternoon's Fed Decision, due at 2 PM ET . Economists believe it is a near-certainty that rates remain unchanged. What's uncertain is the guidance Chair Powell will provide in his subsequent remarks.

Opening Bell

Allied Gold (NYSE: AAUC) celebrates their recent listing on the New York Stock Exchange

Closing Bell

NCPERS celebrates the close of Chief Officers Summit 25

