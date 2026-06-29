Nymbus Capital Inc. Announces a Change of Fund Administrator

MONTRÉAL, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Nymbus Capital Inc. ("Nymbus") announces that, effective July 13, 2026, Apex Fund Services (Canada) Ltd. ("Apex") will act as fund administrator for the funds below, replacing CIBC Mellon Global Securities Services Company:

Nymbus Monthly Income Fund

Nymbus Sustainable Enhanced Bond Fund

Nymbus Multistrategy Fund

Nymbus REIT Fund (offered under offering memorandum)

In this capacity, Apex will provide fund accounting, transfer agency (unitholder recordkeeping) and tax reporting services in respect of these funds.

This change is administrative in nature. It does not result in any change to the funds' investment objectives, investment strategies, fees, investment fund manager or custodian. Unitholders are not required to take any action.

About Nymbus Capital Inc.

Nymbus Capital Inc. is the investment fund manager, promoter and portfolio manager of the Nymbus funds. Based in Montréal, Nymbus is registered as a portfolio manager in several Canadian provinces.

SOURCE Nymbus Capital Inc.

For more information: Diane Dusabimana, CFA, CPA, MBA, Chief Compliance Officer, Nymbus Capital Inc., 1002 Sherbrooke Street West, Suite 1900, Montréal, Québec H3A 3L6, T. 514-360-4258 | [email protected] | www.nymbus.ca