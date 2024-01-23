Nuvei enters new global partnership with Adobe to enhance eCommerce payments

Single API integration provides Adobe Commerce customers access to Nuvei's full payment suite

Key highlights

Adobe Commerce customers can now access Nuvei's payment suite through a single API

Nuvei's global reach and connectivity provides Adobe Commerce customers with access to card payment acceptance and 680 local alternative payment methods

Full suite of payment types are available to Adobe Commerce customers, including online, offline, mobile, in-app, ACH, one-click and recurring payments

MONTREAL, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian fintech company announces today that they are partnering with Adobe to provide customers access to their payments technology through their existing integration with Adobe Commerce, which is part of Adobe Experience Cloud, and enables businesses to create, manage and scale their commerce offerings. The partnership enables B2B and B2C businesses operating on Adobe Commerce to simplify payments relationships and expand into new markets.

B2B and B2C businesses specializing in a wide spectrum of verticals including retail and consumer products, manufacturing, technology, and healthcare, can benefit from the reduction in complexity of a single integration to Nuvei's agile, full stack technology.

Nuvei's API integration to over 680 regional alternative payment methods (APMs) enables Adobe Commerce merchants to reach their customers, where they are and however they want to pay, through local, tailored payment experiences. Businesses are also able to expand internationally through the same, single integration.

In addition to offering APMs in markets across the globe, Adobe Commerce customers can also enable Automated Clearing House (ACH) account-to-account transactions in the U.S.

Growth in both volume and value of account-to-account payments continues to be rapid in the U.S. for both B2C and B2B transactions, and this trend is set to continue as consumer adoption accelerates alongside the introduction of the FedNow instant payment infrastructure to the existing Clearing House Real Time Payments network.

"After a record-setting holiday season for eCommerce, businesses are having to adapt quickly to keep up with customer demand for personalized and convenient online shopping experiences," said Jason Knell, Senior Director of Content and Commerce Partnerships at Adobe. "By working with Nuvei, Adobe Commerce provides merchants greater flexibility in the payment experience, for consumers shopping online, as well as across B2B channels."

"We want to enable our customers to reach their customers, wherever they are in the world and however they want to conduct ecommerce," said Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO. "For businesses, an effective, personalized approach to payments strategy is key, and that is what this partnership is delivering for users of Adobe Commerce."

About Nuvei

Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei's modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 50 markets, 150 currencies and 680 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

