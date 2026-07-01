Nuvei appoints new COO, CFO, CPTO

Samir Zabaneh joins as Chief Operating Officer, David McLaughlin as Chief Financial Officer, and Eli Rosner as Chief Product and Technology Officer to lead company's next phase of global growth

MONTREAL, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- Nuvei, the global fintech building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere, today announced three appointments to its executive leadership team as the company continues its next phase of global growth. Samir Zabaneh joins as Chief Operating Officer, David McLaughlin as Chief Financial Officer, and Eli Rosner as Chief Product and Technology Officer.

Together, the three leaders bring decades of experience building, operating, and scaling global payments and software businesses.

Phil Fayer, Chair and CEO of Nuvei, said: "Businesses are operating across more markets, payment methods, and channels than ever before, and delivering for them requires strong alignment across how we build, how we operate, and how we invest. Samir, David and Eli each bring exceptional leadership experience that strengthens our ability to execute globally while continuing to scale our infrastructure for every payment, everywhere."

Samir Zabaneh appointed Chief Operating Officer

As Chief Operating Officer, Samir Zabaneh will lead Nuvei's global operating model, bringing the company's regional general manager organizations under unified operational leadership while assuming responsibility for Compliance and Risk and Underwriting globally. By aligning regional execution with critical control functions, he will strengthen the operational discipline, governance, and consistency needed to support Nuvei's continued global expansion.

Zabaneh brings more than three decades of leadership experience across payments, software, and financial services. He most recently served as Chairman and CEO of TouchBistro, the all-in-one point-of-sale and restaurant management platform. Earlier in his career he held senior executive roles including EVP, Global Business Services at Fiserv (formerly First Data); CFO at Element Fleet Management and at Global Payments (formerly Heartland Payment Systems); and Chief Operating, Financial and Strategy Officer at Moneris Solutions.

Zabaneh said: "Having served on Nuvei's Board, I've had the opportunity to see firsthand the strength of the business, its people, and its long-term vision. I'm excited to join the executive team and help strengthen the operational foundation that will enable Nuvei to continue scaling globally while delivering exceptional execution for customers and partners."

David McLaughlin appointed Chief Financial Officer

As Chief Financial Officer, David McLaughlin will lead Nuvei's global finance organization and focus on strengthening operational discipline, supporting sustainable growth, and aligning capital allocation with long-term strategic priorities. He brings more than 30 years of experience across payments, fintech, banking, and insurance, most recently serving as Chief Financial Officer at Blackhawk Network, where he led a global organization and supported sustained growth and margin expansion.

McLaughlin said: "Nuvei has built a unique global platform at a time when businesses increasingly need payments infrastructure that can scale across markets. I'm excited to join and contribute to what Nuvei is building."

Eli Rosner appointed Chief Product and Technology Officer

As Chief Product and Technology Officer, Eli Rosner will lead Nuvei's global product and technology organization with a focus on advancing the platform, accelerating AI-driven innovation, and strengthening execution across product and engineering. He brings more than 35 years of experience across product innovation and enterprise technology, most recently serving as Chief Product and Technology Officer at HealthEquity, and previously holding senior leadership roles at Finastra and NCR, where he led large-scale platform and cloud transformation programs.

Rosner said: "Payments are becoming increasingly embedded, intelligent, and global, which makes platform execution more important than ever. Nuvei has a strong foundation and a clear vision, and I'm excited to help continue evolving the platform to support customers globally through building an AI-native, agentic enterprise."

About Nuvei

Nuvei is the global fintech building the infrastructure for every payment, everywhere. Its modular, flexible, and scalable technology enables leading companies to accept next-generation payments, offer all payout options, and benefit from banking, risk, and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 53 markets, 150 currencies, and over 720 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally through one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com

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SOURCE Nuvei