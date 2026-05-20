Nurses at Grand River Community Health Centre Seeking Fair Deal at Mediation to Protect Access to Primary Care

BRANTFORD, ON, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Fourteen nurse practitioners (NPs) and registered nurses (RNs) at Grand River Community Health Centre (GRCHC), members of the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA), are heading to mediation this Thursday to demand a new contract with fair wages.

GRCHC has filed a "no board" to the Ontario Relations Labour Board, signalling that they could lock out workers as early as May 26. This will leave more than 4,000 patients with limited care options, forcing many to visit already overburdened hospital emergency departments. Nurses are determined to reach a deal during mediation so they can ensure minimal disruptions and continue doing the work they love.

"Brantford is one of the fastest growing communities in Ontario, and residents need access to primary care. Some nurses at GRCHC have rosters of 600 patients each and their workloads are only growing," explains ONA Provincial President Erin Ariss, RN. "These primary care nurses must be paid fairly for the quality care they provide, or they will be forced to leave."

Provincial underfunding and low wages compared to other health-care sectors has forced many nurses out of CHCs. At GRCHC, the employer has struggled to recruit and retain NPs because of low wages, thus leaving many positions vacant. This in turn has created unreasonable workloads for existing staff who feel pressured to take on even more patients.

Ariss notes, "GRCHC nurses care for members of the community who may struggle to access services, ensuring they have what they need to succeed in every aspect of their lives. Studies show that when people have local, preventative health care, and a range of supports, this benefits everyone. This type of care and the people who provide it are invaluable. Employers must pay primary care nurses what they're worth or else no one will be left to provide this care."

Nurses at GRCHC provide holistic care and run programs such as vaccinations, health promotion and community development, harm reduction, 2SLGBTQIA+ support, the dental program, food security and more. NPs are autonomous practitioners who also diagnose, treat, prescribe medications, provide referrals and order tests. Despite this, the rising cost of living and low wages in primary care sector are forcing many NPs and RNs out of their jobs and into hospitals, where wages are higher.

Says Ariss, "If the provincial government wants every Ontarian to be connected to a primary care provider, then employers must use the public funding they receive to close the wage gap and keep nurses where they want to be – caring for their communities."

ONA is the union representing 68,000 health-care professionals, along with 18,000 nursing student affiliates, who provide care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, community settings, clinics, and industry.

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

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