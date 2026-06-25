Nurses and Health-care Professionals Protest Position Cuts at St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton - and Across the Province

HAMILTON, ON, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - More than 150 Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) members held a rally outside St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton today to demand care, not cuts, amid ongoing nurse and health-care position cuts across the province. Since January 2025, more than 1,268 positions have been eliminated, with many employers cutting front-line care in response to a lack of provincial funding.

"The provincial government and employers across the province are expecting nurses and health-care professionals to do more with less," says ONA Provincial President Erin Ariss, RN. "You cannot balance budgets by compromising high-quality, timely care for Ontarians. Patients, residents and clients need more time, more attention, and more complex care. The only way to provide that is by ensuring we have enough nurses and health-care professionals with the right skills to provide it."

ONA is demanding that employers reverse their position cuts and instead implement safe staffing levels and nurse-to-patient ratios. These ratios depend on the acuity of a patient and ensure that they receive timely care by ensuring enough staff with the right skills to provide it.

Instead of expanding private health care and funneling public dollars to for-profit corporations, ONA members are calling on the provincial government to ensure funding is used for nurse-to-patient ratios and more front-line staff. Without enough nurses and health-care professionals, patients are at risk of delayed or missed care, errors, and worse health outcomes. Each additional patient per nurse jeopardizes quality care, increases hospital stays, and increases the rate of mortality.

"The best way to improve our public health-care system is by ensuring safe staffing levels, addressing workplace violence and implementing changes that help retain and recruit nurses and health-care professionals," explains Ariss. "ONA members and people across this province have had enough failed privatization schemes and cuts that hurt the care our communities rely on. We're here to demand care, not cuts."

ONA is the union representing 68,000 health-care professionals, along with 18,000 nursing student affiliates, who provide care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, community settings, clinics, and industry.

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

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