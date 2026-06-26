Lowest-Paid Nurses in Ontario Fight for Fair New Contract as they Head to Conciliation with Victorian Order of Nurses

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario's home-care system is being pushed to the brink, as the province's lowest-paid nurses head into conciliation demanding fair wages, safer working conditions and respect for the essential care they provide.

"Nurses working for the Victorian Order of Nurses (VON) provide essential care, yet they remain the lowest-paid nurses in the province while working under some of the most challenging and dangerous conditions," says Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) Provincial President Erin Ariss, RN. "The home-care system is at a breaking point. Chronic understaffing and low wages are driving experienced nurses out of the sector. At the same time, these predominantly female workers face shocking levels of workplace violence – five times higher than nurses in other areas of health care."

Contract negotiations between VON and ONA continue June 26 in conciliation. In addition to low wages, many are not fully reimbursed for mileage expenses and, in some cases, are not compensated for the significant time spent travelling between clients.

"This round of bargaining is a defining moment for home-care nurses," said Ariss. "VON must recognize the value of the care they provide and compensate them fairly. Nurses should not have to work second jobs or rely on food banks to make ends meet. This is fueling a staffing crisis and making it increasingly difficult to retain nurses. We are demanding wage equity, respect and the fair compensation their work deserves."

Not-for-profit home care is a cornerstone of a sustainable health-care system. It reduces pressure on hospitals, helps prevent unnecessary admissions to long-term care and delivers significant cost savings for the province.

"With Ontario's population set to grow rapidly in the years ahead, the province cannot afford to continue neglecting the nurses who make home care possible," said Ariss. "The Ford government and VON must act now to improve wages and working conditions. Fair pay for home-care nurses is not only a matter of justice, it is essential to protecting access to care for all Ontarians." Home care received more than $1 billion in funding

ONA is the union representing over 68,000 nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care, public health, the community, clinics, and industry.

SOURCE Ontario Nurses' Association

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