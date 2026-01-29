Nuqleous Launches Shelf Analytics: A Unified, Instant Space-to-Sales Intelligence Platform Built for Modern Category Teams

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Nuqleous®, a leader in B2B SaaS solutions specializing in automated space planning, presentation reporting, and retail analytics, today announced the launch of Shelf Analytics, a next-generation enhancement to the Nuqleous retail analytics platform. Shelf Analytics provides retailers, CPG suppliers, and retail brokers with an immediate, unified view of how shelf decisions translate into real-world performance at the register.

As the retail landscape accelerates, category teams no longer have the luxury of slow, disconnected tools. Shelf Analytics was engineered to meet this demand by eliminating the delays and fragmentation that come from juggling multiple systems and data sources. The platform integrates planogram data, POS performance, inventory insights, and supplier metrics into a single, seamless environment – delivering instant clarity on exactly how shelf decisions translate to sales performance by SKU, store, region, and retailer.

"Shelf Analytics empowers category teams with the speed and visibility required in today's market," said Paul Sims, Co-Founder and Head of Innovation at Nuqleous. "Rather than waiting on manual reporting or compiling data from separate tools, teams can upload planograms and see their performance immediately. We built it so users can move faster, back every recommendation with hard data, and see exactly what drives the most revenue, without waiting hours or days for insights."

A Faster, Smarter, More Connected Way to Understand Shelf Performance

Shelf Analytics was developed for category teams who want to spend less time gathering data and more time acting on it. Instead of stitching together spreadsheets, retailer portals, and static reports, the platform provides:

Unified Space-to-Sales Intelligence

A consolidated view that blends planograms, sales, inventory, and supplier data to deliver a real-time, cross-retailer picture of what's working and why.





Upload planograms and receive immediate visibility into performance drivers, productivity gaps, and opportunity areas across banners and categories.





A consistent measurement framework that ensures supplier and retailer teams operate from the same unified view of performance, helping justify decisions with transparent, defensible insights.





Evaluate planned resets against in-market results and identify the shelf strategies that deliver the strongest outcomes with precision.

These capabilities work together to reduce manual effort, shorten analysis cycles, and unlock opportunities that might otherwise go unnoticed. Early users have praised the platform's ability to simplify complex decisions and bring a new level of defensibility to category recommendations, saying "Shelf Analytics links shelf-space allocation directly to sales, units, and margins so you can justify every recommendation based on hard data."

In addition, Nuqleous is expanding Shelf Analytics with AI-powered forecasting, automated insight generation, and predictive modeling to help teams not only understand what happened but anticipate performance outcomes and gain a forward-looking perspective on category impact.

"Category teams have long been challenged by disconnected systems and slow analysis cycles," said Ben Cronin, CEO of Nuqleous. "Shelf Analytics changes that dynamic by giving users a unified ecosystem that is fast, intuitive, and grounded in real performance. It's the kind of platform that elevates how teams work, collaborate, and drive growth together."

About Nuqleous

Nuqleous is a leading provider of B2B SaaS solutions specializing in big data, retail analytics, and space planning optimization. Founded in 2013, the company empowers retailers, CPG brands, and distributors with data-driven tools that enhance agility, efficiency, and strategic decision-making.

In 2023, Nuqleous unified Shiloh Technologies, TR3, Interactive Edge, and SpringBoard into a single organization with one purpose: to maximize client value by providing a seamless, end-to-end ecosystem for every stage of the retail intelligence workflow. This strategic collaboration expanded Nuqleous' capabilities to include advanced AI-driven analytics, real-time data integration from over 200 global retailers, and comprehensive support across sales, replenishment, category management, and logistics.

Discover how Nuqleous is transforming retail analytics, space planning, and presentation reporting through cutting-edge technology and innovative leadership at www.nuqleous.com.

