Nuqleous Makes the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 5th Consecutive Time

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Nuqleous, a leader in B2B SaaS solutions specializing in big data, retail analytics, and space planning optimization, is proud to announce its inclusion on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. For the fifth consecutive year, Nuqleous's dedication to driving retail excellence and operational efficiency has earned a spot in the Inc. 5000. This consistent recognition not only highlights Nuqleous's rapid growth but also its pivotal role in revolutionizing the way CPG companies optimize their retail operations and strategies through advanced, data-driven solutions.

"We are thrilled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth straight year" says Nuqleous CEO, Ben Cronin. "For us, this achievement isn't just about fast growth; it's about sustainable, consistent growth built over a decade. We spent our first five years building the foundation, and the last five have been focused on executing on that solid groundwork. This honor is a credit to our dedicated employees and the loyal CPG and retail customers who have fueled our growth"

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About Nuqleous

Nuqleous provides mission-critical data analytics and space planning automation software for over 180 consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands globally. With deep expertise in retail data systems, Nuqleous' suite of applications – including Shelf IQ, Retail Analytics, and Presentation Builder – enables sales, category management, replenishment, logistics, and enterprise IT teams to derive insights faster and more efficiently, optimize retail execution, and accelerate growth. To learn more about Nuqleous, please visit www.nuqleous.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Contact: [email protected] | (833) 687-5368

SOURCE Nuqleous