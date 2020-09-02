Numonix and Ribbon Communications Team to Deliver Compliance Recording for Microsoft Teams

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- Numonix, the developer of the most versatile interaction recording solution for Unified Communication platforms, and Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real-time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced their collaboration to deliver a seamless interaction recording experience for Microsoft Teams users with Numonix IXCloud and Ribbon Session Border Controller Software Edition (SBC SWe) Lite.

"Companies in regulated industries are required to automatically record all communications by regulated employees, whether they are working on-site or remotely. IXCloud and Ribbon's SBCs offer customers an affordable, robust and compliant recording solution for Microsoft Teams interactions," said Avi Margolin, CEO and CTO of Numonix.

"The seamless integration of our Microsoft-certified SBC with IXCloud allows Microsoft Teams users to quickly and easily be up and running in minutes with the ability to record audio, video and screens," said Steven Bruny, Ribbon's Executive Vice President of Sales, Americas Region. "This collaboration with Numonix is another great example of the comprehensive support that we provide for Microsoft Teams. Ribbon boasts one of the most extensive portfolios of Microsoft-certified solutions for Teams Direct Routing in the industry."

The integrated solution for Microsoft Teams features many benefits, including:

Both IXCloud and Ribbon's SBC SWe Lite are offered as fully managed, native Azure Software-as-a-Service

Ability to natively record audio, video and screensharing, including Teams to Teams calls

Microsoft-compliant recording partner

Microsoft-certified SBCs for Teams Direct Routing

Zero hardware or software footprint required on premises

No server management or maintenance required within the customer's organization

GDPR, MiFID II and HIPAA compliance with built-in recording notifications and 256bit encryption

Securely stored data in your choice of more than 15 Azure data centers, assisting with compliance of data sovereignty requirements

Ability to instantly scale to support business growth

About IXCloud for Microsoft Teams

IXCloud for Microsoft Teams is a new-generation, cloud-based interaction recording solution developed by Numonix, the innovator in capture technologies. Built on the runtime service fabric of Microsoft Azure, IXCloud empowers users to record with integrity, providing instant hyper-scale, security and compliance plus the benefits of Data Sovereignty. Taking interaction capture into the future, IXCloud redefines versatility, providing the ability to record, store and analyze interactions in the cloud. Its API framework also enables application development.

For detailed information on IXCloud for Microsoft Teams, please visit https://www.numonix.cloud.

For more information on how Numonix or Ribbon can enable Microsoft Teams interaction recording, please contact us at [email protected] or [email protected].

About Numonix

Numonix offers the industry's most versatile cloud and premises-based interaction recording solutions for Microsoft® Teams, Skype® for Business, SIPREC and most unified communications and PBX systems, giving business users and service provides versatility in how they record, centrally store and access to their interactions. With full omnichannel recording of voice, video, chat, screen and screen sharing, Numonix empowers organizations to improve regulatory compliance, resolve disputes and enhance the customer experience by granting safeguarded access to their recordings and agent/customer data. Numonix RECITE® interaction recording solution gives users an on-premises solution with extensive customization options; Numonix IXCloud delivers the ultimate cloud-based communication capture platform built on the runtime service fabric of Azure and requiring no physical or virtual servers. Numonix is based in Boca Raton, Fla. Visit www.NumonixRecording.com

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN), which recently merged with ECI Telecom Group, delivers global communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, UCaaS/ CPaaS cloud offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as packet and optical networking leveraging ECI's Elastic Network technology. To learn more about Ribbon, visit www.rbbn.com and for more information about our packet and optical networking portfolio, visit www.ecitele.com.

