Number of publicly listed companies in Canada down 32.7% and initial public offerings down 94% since 2010, reflecting country's economic stagnation

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian equity markets are flashing red lights reflective of the larger stagnation, lack of productivity growth and lacklustre innovation of the country's economy, with the number of publicly listed companies down 32.7 per cent and initial public offerings down 92.5 per cent since 2010, finds a new report published today by the Fraser Institute, an independent, non-partisan Canadian public policy think-tank.

"Even though the value of the companies trading on Canada's stock exchanges has risen substantially over time, there has been an alarming decrease in the number of companies listed on the exchanges as well as the number of companies choosing to go public," said Ben Cherniavsky, co-author of Canada's Shrinking Stock Market: Causes and Implications for Future Economic Growth.

The study finds that over the past 15 years, the number of companies listed on Canada's two stock markets (the TSX and the TSXV) has fallen from 3,141 in 2010 to 2,114 in 2024--a 32.7 per cent decline.

Similarly, the number of new public stock listings (IPOs) on the two Canadian exchanges has also plummeted from 67 in 2010 to just four in 2024, and only three the year before.

Previous research has shown that well-functioning, diverse public stock markets are significant contributors to economic growth, higher productivity and innovation by supplying financing (i.e. money) to the business sector to enable growth and ongoing investments.

At the same time, the study also finds an explosion of investment in what's known as private equity in Canada, increasing assets under management from $21.7 billion (US) in 2010 to over $93.1 billion (US) in 2024.

"The shift to private equity has enormous implications for average investors, since it's difficult if not impossible for average investors to access private equity funds for their savings and investments," explained Cherniavsky.

Crucially, the study makes several recommendations to revitalize Canada's stagnant capital markets, including reforming Canada's complicated regulatory regime for listed companies, scaling back corporate disclosure requirements, and pursuing policy changes geared to improving Canada's lacklustre performance on business investment, productivity growth, and new business formation.

"Public equity markets play a vital role in raising capital for the business sector to expand, and they also provide an accessible and low-cost way for Canadians to invest in the commercial success of domestic businesses," said Jock Finlayson, a senior fellow with the Fraser Institute and study co-author.

"Policymakers and all Canadians should be concerned by the alarming decline in the number of publicly traded companies in Canada, which risks economic stagnation and lower living standards ahead."

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, Montreal and Halifax and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

SOURCE The Fraser Institute

MEDIA CONTACT: Ben Cherniavsky, author, Jock Finlayson, Senior Fellow, Fraser Institute, To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact: Drue MacPherson, Fraser Institute, (604) 688-0221 Ext. 721, [email protected]