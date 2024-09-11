NTT TechnoCross Recognized with Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Company of the Year Award for Leading Innovation in Japanese Privileged Access Management Solutions

NTT TechnoCross excels in developing innovative privileged access management (PAM) solutions tailored for the Japanese market, combining ease of use with robust security features.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the Japanese PAM industry and, based on its findings, recognizes NTT TechnoCross with the 2024 Company of the Year award. NTT TechnoCross, a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT), provides disruptive PAM solutions tailored to the unique demands of Japanese businesses that integrate advanced technologies with local business practices to ensure regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

NTT TechnoCross stands out in the Japanese PAM industry by offering a sophisticated solution, iDoperation, that addresses the ever-evolving needs of modern IT infrastructures. iDoperation delivers comprehensive management of privileged accounts, including visualization of all privileges, automatic password change and access verification, streamlined access control workflows, and automatic logging and auditing of privileged activities.

Additionally, the company's focus on user-friendly interfaces and local language support makes it a preferred choice among Japanese organizations seeking solid security solutions. NTT TechnoCross leverages advanced technology to enable detection of unauthorized access that leads to security incidents, which further solidifies the company as the go-to option in the Japanese PAM industry.

"As a leading participant in the Japanese PAM industry, NTT TechnoCross strives to develop products that effectively meet customers' evolving needs in privileged access control without compromising ease of use. The company developed its PAM solution specifically to meet the requirements of local customers, featuring an easy-to-use user interface in the local language, local calendar support, Japanese compliance support, and integration with various local digital business platforms. This sets the company apart from its competitors, especially regional or global ones, as the solution is more aligned with Japanese business practices and the preferences of Japanese customers," said Vivien Pua, senior industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

NTT TechnoCross offers on-premises and cloud-based PAM solutions that allow organizations to manage privileged access in hybrid environments. NTT TechnoCross's iDoperation Cloud and iDoperation SC Cloud solutions deliver this flexibility, ensuring that organizations can maintain robust security measures while leveraging the benefits of cloud computing.

By offering Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models, NTT TechnoCross enables faster deployment and simplified maintenance, reducing the operational burden on IT departments. These cloud-based solutions support popular services like AWS and Microsoft Azure, allowing businesses to scale their security measures efficiently. This dedication to innovation ensures that NTT TechnoCross's PAM solutions remain at the cutting edge of technology and provide customers with the tools they need to protect their critical data and systems.

"Frost & Sullivan recognizes NTT TechnoCross's robustness in contrast to competitors that offer only on-premises or cloud-based PAM solutions. Given the increasing adoption of cloud services in Japanese organizations, Frost & Sullivan applauds the company's flexible usage models that cater to different business use cases," noted Pua.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

