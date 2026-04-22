Now Taking Reservations: The Newly Transformed Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi is Poised to Welcome Guests in Spring 2026

With just 57 rooms and suites, Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi has long been known for its singular vision of intimate, residential-style luxury in the dynamic Marunouchi district, mere steps from Tokyo Station. Reaffirming this core identity, the transformation is set to deepen the Hotel's sense of place, merging hallowed tradition with sleek modernity, elegant beauty with cosy warmth – all brought together by the thoughtful, highly personalised service synonymous with the team.

A Renewed Vision of Luxury

André Fu Studio's distinctive language of relaxed luxury unfolds through carefully curated spaces that evoke the sense of a "contemporary manor."

"Our goal was to create a space that feels both distinctly Japanese and unmistakably cosmopolitan -- a sanctuary where guests can connect with Tokyo in a deeply personal way," says André Fu, whose signature approach shapes the new design.

The arrival lobby, envisioned as a modern Japanese tea lounge, will welcome guests into a meticulously layered composition of washi panelling, muted furnishings, and unfettered views of a meditative Japanese garden.

Reimagined with warm woods and mid-century silhouettes, the guest rooms and suites will reflect the effortless ease of a lifestyle retreat – a sanctuary of calm, gently rising above Tokyo's iconic energy. Refined details such as cast bronze lighting and sakura floral marquetry reveal the Hotel's continued commitment to fine craftsmanship.

Continuity of Culinary Excellence

Even as the hotel prepares to unveil its redesigned accommodations, dining excellence continues uninterrupted at SÉZANNE, the award-winning French restaurant, recently ranked #16 on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 and #7 on the World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025.

Reservations Now Open

Guests can now secure their stays at the renewed Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi from April 29, 2026 onwards. For reservations, contact [email protected] or visit the Hotel website.

Press Contact

Kristina Rivera

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts