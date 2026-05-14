Founder Isadore Sharp Named Chairman Emeritus

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons today named Robert Fritz Executive Chairman. Four Seasons Founder and Chairman Isadore Sharp will assume the role of Chairman Emeritus.

A long-time executive with Cascade Investment, the company's majority shareholder, Mr. Fritz has served as Lead Director on the Four Seasons Board since 2022, working closely with the Board and company's executive leadership team to help develop the company's long-term strategic plan.

Four Seasons Appoints Robert Fritz to Executive Chairman

As Executive Chairman, Mr. Fritz will continue to lead the board and work closely with Four Seasons President and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro Reynal and the company's executive leadership team in guiding the company's long term strategic direction, helping to ensure Four Seasons remains the world's leading luxury hospitality company.

As Chairman Emeritus, Mr. Sharp will remain closely involved with the company he founded more than six decades ago, continuing, as he has throughout his career, to represent the brand, engage with its people and uphold the Four Seasons culture based on the golden rule.

"Robert and I have long been aligned on what makes Four Seasons special: Its people," Mr. Sharp said. "As Chairman Emeritus, I remain closely involved with the company and committed to its future. I have great confidence in Robert's leadership and in the direction the company is taking."

"Robert shares Issy's founding vision of Four Seasons," said Cascade's Chief Investment Officer Michael Larson. "We are pleased that Robert will continue his active engagement with management and key stakeholders in support of the company's long-term strategy."

"Kingdom has been a committed investor in Four Seasons since 1994, and we have seen the company grow into the defining name in global luxury hospitality. We warmly welcome Robert Fritz as Executive Chairman and extend our deepest respect to Isadore Sharp, whose golden rule philosophy remains the foundation of everything Four Seasons represents," said Sarmad Zok, CEO of Kingdom Hotel Investments.

"Robert has been a deeply engaged and trusted partner to me and our leadership team," said Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. "He shares our long-term view and our commitment to leading with intention, protecting what defines Four Seasons as we continue to grow."

"As a steward of the brand, I look forward to continuing to support Alejandro and the management team in maintaining the reputation of excellence Four Seasons has earned over the past 65 years," said Mr. Fritz. "Long-term decision making and a people-centric culture will continue to guide this company forward and add value to all of our stakeholders."

Privately held by majority shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C., along with Kingdom Holding Company and Isadore Sharp, through Triples Holdings Limited, Four Seasons is supported by dedicated shareholders aligned around the company's values and long-term strategy.

With more than 130 properties operating worldwide and a robust development pipeline, Four Seasons remains focused on purposeful growth, innovation in luxury hospitality, and upholding the principles that have defined the company since its founding.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 136 hotels and resorts and 61 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

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SOURCE Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts