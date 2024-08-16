Now Open: Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor Welcomes Guests, Introducing a New Chapter for the Storied Destination and Historic Landmark

"With our legacy of reviving legendary hotels with a respectful approach to modernization, we are very pleased to add Hotel Formentor to our portfolio of historic European properties that have been restored and enhanced as a new Four Seasons experience," says Rainer Stampfer, Four Seasons President, Global Operations – Hotels and Resorts. "As we welcome a new generation of holiday makers who love the sun, sand and sea, all of it wrapped in the heartfelt care for which Four Seasons is renowned, the story of this beloved destination is continuing."

With deep respect for the natural beauty of the land and high regard for its history, the completely updated and modernized Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor blends poetic charm with luxury hospitality and European sophistication. The 40-hectare (100-acre) Resort is set amid a large estate that also includes a working vineyard - truly a world away, and yet easily connected to surrounding sites and countless recreational pursuits.

"Late summer is a wonderful time in Formentor as we invite guests to join us in the annual vineyard harvest, and then hopefully return next year to enjoy the wine they helped make," says General Manager Estreya Gosalbez, who leads a team devoted to helping guests make the most of every moment on the island.

Modern Interiors Surrounded by Thoughtfully Restored Gardens and Natural Wilderness

With sustainable practices at the core of the Resort's restoration effort, all 110 guest rooms and suites have terraces facing the sea, and some also offer private plunge pools. The décor of both private and public spaces is bright and airy with natural materials throughout, evoking a seaside glamour that is both nostalgic and very modern.

In the surrounding landscape, native plantings of fragrant flowers are now growing among towering pine groves, allowing for walking paths, exotic garden settings for weddings and other events, and quiet spaces for solitary reflection.

A Destination Within: Exploring the Formentor Peninsula

With a fleet of luxury vehicles on land and sea, Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor is the starting point for explorers of all interests. The Resort's concierge team has put together a suite of unique experiences and one-of-a-kind excursions that are guided by local experts in their respective fields.

Chief Concierge Bruno Fernandes suggests beginning with Tracing Formentor's Legacy, A Journey Through History, Romance and Inspiration, a signature experience that introduces guests to the Resort's historian ambassador Joan Morro. He shares romantic tales of colourful characters going back to the beginning of the hotel's history in 1929, along with special access to the Rotger Villalonga Foundation, which preserves and promotes the birthplace and work of Catalan poet Miquel Costa i Llobera.

The full-day Enchanting Tramuntana mountain tour takes guests through rustic villages including quiet Valldemossa, the cliffside Sa Foradada, the artistic enclave of Deia, and a Carthusian monastery. Alternately, the same region can be explored from the vantage point of the sea to discover remote beaches, including a hidden gem of a coastal restaurant for a sea-fresh lunch to remember.

Another recommended half or full-day yachting tour takes guests around the Formentor Coastline with stops at secluded beaches for swimming and sunbathing, while other sea excursions take guests to the best diving spots around the peninsula and hidden caves for underwater exploration. Early risers can set sail at dawn to witness local fishermen and dolphins vying for the day's best catch.

Island hopping: Four Seasons has also devised a full-day trip across azure waters to the island of Menorca, where guests will find both quaint villages and pristine beaches.

From the Height of Excitement to the Ultimate in Relaxation

Known as a destination for hikers, bikers and snorkellers, Four Seasons allows guests to dive right in, with expert instruction and guided treks on land and water in and around Formentor. Imagine hiking through the peninsula's forests with a biologist who knows the ecosystem and can share details on the flora and fauna, and the Resort's efforts to restore the indigenous landscape. Or, book a marine biologist for a guided snorkelling tour of underwater gardens and teeming marine life including octopuses, seahorses and dazzling neon blue damselfish.

For adrenalin seekers, there's waterskiing, wakeboarding and even e-foiling, with a qualified instructor on hand to introduce the joys of soaring across the water with confidence and finesse. Cycling tours with a local who knows every trail are that much more fun, or guests can borrow one of the Resort's bicycles, pack a picnic and head out on their own. There's on-property tennis too, and for those who want nothing more than to relax on the beach with ice-cold umbrella drinks brought directly to their plush sunbed, Four Seasons has that too.

For younger guests: Kids For All Seasons is a complimentary, fully-supervised program for children with activities that encourage creativity, learning and a whole lot of fun. Next year, a dedicated teen centre will also open, inviting young adults for games, activities and socializing.

A Gastronome's - and a Cook's – Paradise

The culinary experience at Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor begins with multiple on-site dining options overseen by Executive Chef Francesco Mannelli. Mel offers a farm-and-sea-fresh Mediterranean menu for breakfast and dinner. Quiosc is an open kitchen and terrace shaded by pines by one of the Resort pools, and down on the beach, Xiringuito serves up refreshing drinks and light fare. In the evening, guests will gather at the round bar at Cercle, where expert bartenders will shake up inventive cocktails and pour from the Resort's exquisite wine list. Oenophiles will love getting to know the grapes and the growers at the winery located within the same private estate as the Resort.

The concierge team at Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor has been busy creating a series of very special experiences around the island, including a morning spent browsing a farmer's market with a local guide introducing guests to farmers, bakers and cheesemakers as they gather delicacies for a traditional aperitivo. For those who can't resist stocking up, the Resort can arrange shipping as well.

Connoisseurs of fine olive oils will want to book the chauffeured Sa Balsa tour, which takes guests to a picturesque pond encircled by stone walls, originally designed to supply fresh water to olive groves. Here, guests will learn the estate's history before tucking into a Mallorcan buffet and open bar.

For a full-day experience like no other, the Ancient Finca Discovery tour takes guests to a private finca (a Spanish farm) to learn about Mediterranean agricultural techniques and the extensive estate's habitat regeneration program. A hands-on cooking class at sunset in a 13th-century stone house sees everyone pitching in to prepare a rustic meal before a local astronomer guides a magical stargazing session.

More to come: Shima, a sophisticated Nikkei-style dining experience, will debut in 2025. Guests who return for the Resort's second season can also pick up freshly baked pastries at Sospir and enjoy cool treats at Crocant ice cream parlour.

Mind, Body and Soul – Spa and Wellness at Four Seasons

For some, the simple act of getting away, breathing in the sea air and relaxing on golden sands is the ideal wellness holiday. Four Seasons offers plenty of both, and more. The Resort's beautiful setting within a coastal woodland lends itself to the Japanese art of Shinrin-yoku, or forest bathing – the practice of immersing in natural sights, sounds, scents and textures under the guidance of a mindfulness expert. Or, sign up for an oil painting workshop led by a local artist and capture the beauty of the surrounding landscape for a unique memento of one's visit to Mallorca.

Fitness buffs will find plenty of choice for an active vacation, including a state-of-the-art gym on site.

More to come: A pop-up spa with two treatment rooms is now open for the 2024 season, with a new, full-service spa debuting in 2025.

Book Now and Be Part of a Continuing History

In celebration of its grand opening, Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor is offering several packages for guests of its inaugural season from now until October 31, 2024. The Resort will reopen in March 2025 for its second season. For reservations, book online or call 34 971 626 686.

Arrive in style: Four Seasons invites guests to make a glamorous entrance, beginning with limousine service from the island's international airport to Port de Pollensa. There, guests will board a luxurious Axopar 37 for the final and most picturesque leg of the journey taken by sea, disembarking on the Hotel's private pier.

Twice as nice: With Spain's capital just an hour away by air, it's tempting to include a few nights at Four Seasons Hotel Madrid in one's travel plans. Ranked #24 on the first list of the World's 50 Best Hotels and holding a Five Star rating from Forbes Travel Guide, the Hotel is also home to an award-winning spa, the stylish ISA Bar and a rooftop brasserie by Michelin-starred Chef Dani García.

Coming Soon: Corporate and Social Gatherings at Four Seasons

With a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces to choose from – including an all-new ballroom, several meeting rooms, the lovely Na Blanca gardens and two outdoor terraces – Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor is an excellent choice for a corporate retreat and a dream setting for a destination wedding. Contact the Resort's expert events specialists to begin planning memorable occasions in 2025 and beyond at [email protected].

