Leading Luxury Hospitality Brand Expands Leadership with Addition of Global Luxury Experts

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons today announced the appointment of Moncler executive Roberto Eggs and fashion and luxury venture partner Angelica Cheung to its Board of Directors, representing majority owner Cascade Investment.

Four Seasons Appoints Roberto Eggs and Angelica Cheung to Board of Directors

Bringing a proven track record of operating iconic international brands, Mr. Eggs is the Chief Business Strategy & Global Market Officer of the Moncler Group and serves on its Executive Board. Ms. Cheung is an internationally recognized fashion and lifestyle authority. She is currently a venture partner with HSG (formerly Sequoia Capital) overseeing fashion and luxury investment.

"Roberto and Angelica are globally respected leaders whose careers have helped define modern luxury. As Four Seasons marks its 65th anniversary and continues its growth, we have never been more confident in the company's world-class leadership and their commitment to maintaining and enhancing this iconic brand," said Michael Larson, Chief Investment Officer, Cascade Asset Management Company.

"We are honored to welcome Roberto and Angelica to the Four Seasons Board of Directors, bringing proven track records in global luxury, brand stewardship, and customer-centric innovation," said Robert Fritz, Lead Director of the Four Seasons Board of Directors, representing Cascade. "Their leadership, perspectives, and collective global experience from top markets across Asia and EMEA will be invaluable as we continue to elevate the customer experience across our worldwide portfolio of hotels, resorts, residences, and journeys."

Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons, added: "Roberto and Angelica bring exceptional expertise in building and safeguarding enduring luxury brands. At Four Seasons, we believe growth begins with responsibility - caring for our people, honoring our heritage, and expanding with intention, always in service of the unparalleled care we provide to our guests. Their global perspective and operational insight will further strengthen this commitment, driving long-term value across our luxury ecosystem and elevating the experience for our guests, residents, employees, and partners worldwide."

Mr. Eggs leads Moncler's long-term business strategy and global market development. He previously held roles as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing & Operating Officer at Moncler, and earlier, was President of Louis Vuitton EMEA. Mr. Eggs also serves as Chairman of the Swiss luxury watch brands Girard-Perregaux and Ulysse Nardin and is a Board Member of the Australian fashion house Zimmermann. He began his career at Nestlé Nespresso, eventually serving as Chairman and CEO of Nestlé Super Premium S.A. Of Italian-Swiss nationality, Mr. Eggs graduated from the University of Fribourg with a degree in Economics and Management and completed executive programs at London Business School and IMD Lausanne.

Prior to HSG, Ms. Cheung was the founding Editor-In-Chief of VOGUE China and presided over its success for 16 years. She sits on the boards of ZEGNA Group (NYSE), AMI PARIS, WE11DONE, and is the founder of brand management company AMH Corp Ltd. Ms. Cheung began her career as an entrepreneur before transitioning to journalism, where she held top positions at ELLE, Marie Claire and, English-language newspapers in Hong Kong. She holds degrees in law and literature from Peking University, has an MBA, and is a top influencer with more than seven million followers globally.

Founded in 1961 with a single hotel in Toronto, Four Seasons marks its 65th anniversary this year, reflecting more than six decades of growth and innovation. Over that time, the company had built a global portfolio of hotels, resorts, residences, and journeys that are deeply connected to their destinations while consistently delivering elevated, service-led experiences worldwide. Today, Four Seasons operates 135 hotels and resorts and 59 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and the company is poised to deliver a record number of new openings and expansion across business lines in 2026.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 135 hotels and resorts and 59 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com.

