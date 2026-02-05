Already operating under Hamster, Novexco adds three new banners and doubles its number of dealers and locations across Canada.

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Novexco Inc. announces the addition of 90 dealers from Canadian Workplace Solutions Inc. (CWS) and Guild Stationers Ltd. to its network. This transformative milestone strengthens Novexco's position as Canada's leading Canadian-owned pan-national distributor of office products and services and confirms its ability to compete with international groups while actively supporting local purchasing.

Following this addition, Novexco now brings together close to 140 members, operating 220 locations across all provinces, employing more than 4,000 people, and generating combined sales of $750 million. The network is also supported by more than two million square feet of warehouse space, forming the most structured and influential ecosystem in the Canadian industry.

At a time marked by the growing dominance of large global networks and the rapid transformation of workplaces, this decision aims to sustainably strengthen the competitiveness of Canadian businesses through the power of collaboration and a national model firmly rooted in regional realities.

"This decision represents far more than organizational growth. It reflects our belief that the future of the industry lies in smart alliances that combine national reach with strong local roots," said Denis Mathieu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Novexco.

A Canadian Player with National Reach

With the addition of CWS and Guild Stationers dealers, Novexco strengthens its presence across the country. Its Canada-based governance and decision-making model allows the organization to offer national capabilities comparable to those of major international players, while remaining closely connected to the economic and operational realities of the regions it serves.

The Novexco network now operates under several complementary banners. Hamster, while strongly recognized locally, serves as the national pillar of the group. Basics and Office Plus offer accessible and efficient solutions for organizations' everyday needs. Office Pro, owned by the Guild Stationers group, brings together regional dealers known for their proximity and personalized service, further anchoring the network locally across Canada.

A Unique Business Model in Canada

Novexco's strength lies in its distinctive hybrid business model. "Novexco combines a strong national presence, supported by strategically located distribution centres that efficiently serve pan-Canadian businesses and institutions, with an authentic local force embodied by independent dealers operating across Canada," said Éric Brassard, Chair of the Board of Directors of Novexco. "Their deep community roots, close customer relationships and strong commitment represent an unmatched competitive advantage. Independent dealers, many of whom have been established for more than 50 years, are at the heart of this unique business model and our collective success," added Mr. Brassard.

The arrival of these dealers follows a positive consolidation approach focused on collaboration and collective value creation. Dealers remain independent, while benefiting from a national warehouse network that ensures delivery across Canada, enhanced purchasing power, and strengthened capabilities to serve their respective markets.

Tangible Benefits for Customers and Partners

For Novexco's customers and partners, this collective strength translates into a more competitive offering, improved product availability, and local service supported by a high-performing national logistics network. The consolidation also contributes to greater industry resilience through more coordinated supply chains that are less dependent on foreign infrastructure.

Shaping the Future of the Industry in Canada

Beyond this growth milestone, Novexco continues to pursue a long-term vision focused on sustainability and adaptation to market transformations. The company continues to invest in modernizing its services to meet the evolving needs of workplaces and to ensure the long-term viability of a strong Canadian business model.

"Current trade tensions remind us of the importance of supporting Canadian businesses. Our responsibility is to mobilize Canadian companies and institutions to do business locally, and we are taking proactive steps in that direction," concluded Mr. Brassard.

About Novexco Inc.

Founded in 1996 and owned by its dealer members, Novexco is the largest 100% Canadian-owned distributor of office supplies, technology products and office furniture. Since 2018, its national commercial sales operations, e-commerce activities, and 109 of its members have been unified under the Hamster® brand. Novexco also serves thousands of Canadian resellers through its S. P. Richards division. The company supplies customers from its six distribution centres located in Surrey, BC; Calgary, AB; Brampton, ON; Laval, QC; Longueuil, QC; and Dartmouth, NS. Novexco is a member of Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club. www.novexco.ca

About Canadian Workplace Solutions Inc. and Guild Stationers Ltd.

As of January 1, 2023, Canadian Workplace Solutions, with its 35 members, was formed through a merger of dealer-owned buying groups Basics Office Products Ltd., founded in 1976, and CIS Office Express Inc., founded in 1978. Together, with their main shareholder, Guild Stationers, which includes 55 members, they operate 147 locations across Canada. They specialize in B2B office products, including technology, facilities supplies and furniture. For more information, visit www.canadianworkplacesolutions.ca and www.guildstationers.com .

