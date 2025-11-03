MONTREAL, TIOHTIÀ:KE, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Native Montreal Project (PAQ) and Doctors of the World and are proud to announce the official launch on November 6, of the Indigenous Health Proximity Clinic, a culturally safe and holistic space for First Nations, Métis and Inuit people living in urban areas, particularly those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Located within at the heart of PAQ, an Indigenous community organization established at 169 de la Gauchetière E street, this clinic aims to provide accessible and respectful health care that reflects Indigenous cultural and spiritual realities. It is operated by a nurse practitioner (NP) who collaborates with Indigenous navigators to accompany patients on their path to healing.

"PAQ is honored to partner with Doctors of the World to offer a care space rooted in respect for Indigenous cultures and knowledge. This partnership strengthens our mission to support Indigenous people experiencing homelessness on their path toward healing and self-determination," says Stacy Boucher-Anthony, Executive Director, Projets Autochtones du Québec (PAQ).

"This clinic represents a concrete step toward reclaiming care and dignity. By offering a safe and respectful space, it allows Indigenous people to receive care that respects their realities, while acknowledging the intergenerational wounds left by colonization," says Pénélope Boudreault, Clinical Nurse and Director of National Operations and Strategic Development, Doctors of the World Canada.

The clinic serves notably Indigenous women who are survivors of, or at risk of, domestic and family violence, who often face stigmatization and systemic racism in health care settings. In addition to medical care, the clinic provides psychosocial and culturally safe support, guiding individuals toward mental health, legal, and social services as needed.

The project, supported by the Québec Secretariat for the Status of Women and the Pathy Family Foundation is part of a broader effort to fight gender-based violence, recognizing the vital role of community-based care in prevention, safety, and rebuilding trust with health institutions.

About Projets Autochtones du Québec (PAQ)

Projets Autochtones du Québec (PAQ) offers culturally safe shelter, accompaniment, and support services to Indigenous people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Montréal. The organization promotes well-being, reintegration, and reconnection with cultural and spiritual identities.

About Doctors of the World Canada

Doctors of the World (MdM) Canada is an independent medical NGO that has been working for nearly 30 years in Montréal to defend the right to health for people in vulnerable situations. Guided by a human rights–based and equity-driven approach, MdM works in Canada and internationally to make health care accessible, inclusive, and equitable for all.

The launch will be held on November 6, from 1P.M. to 4 P.M at 169 de la Gauchetière E street, Montreal

If you wish to come, please confirm your presence at [email protected]

