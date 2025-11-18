AT A GLANCE:

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Fédération québécoise des professeures et professeurs d'université (FQPPU) urges all its affiliated unions and members to participate in the major inter-union demonstration on November 29. As the government increases measures that undermine the rule of law and weaken checks and balances -- notably through Bill 3, An Act to improve the transparency, governance, and democratic process of various associations in the workplace -- it is crucial to stand united. This is no longer just a sectoral issue: our democracy is at risk.

Where: Place du Canada (1010, rue de la Gauchetière Ouest, Montréal)

When: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 1:30 p.m.

Recently, many union leaders and independent groups have expressed serious concern about a government shift that weakens democratic institutions. The Barreau du Québec has warned of an erosion of the rule of law, highlighting the dangers of legislation that restricts the ability to challenge government decisions. This non-partisan warning must be taken seriously: it indicates a wider trend that, if it continues, could significantly undermine the democratic foundations of our public institutions.

Bill 3, introduced last month, is part of this concerning trend. Under the guise of "transparency," it limits unions' ability to defend their members, challenge unfair decisions, and fully exercise their role as counter-powers. This represents a direct assault on collective speech and the democratic balance essential to Québec's vitality.

Why We Must Demonstrate Now

When the mechanisms that enable us to debate, challenge, and demand accountability are weakened, society becomes vulnerable. The November 29 demonstration is a crucial moment to reaffirm that democracy relies on freedom of expression, strong counter-powers, and the capacity to act collectively. By joining a broad inter-union front, the academic community helps safeguard the public space vital for teaching, research, and informed debate.

"At this critical moment for Québec democracy, it is essential that voices supporting the university mission are heard loud and clear," said Madeleine Pastinelli, President of the FQPPU. "Freedom of expression, critical thinking, and informed dialogue are central to our work -- and they are now under threat. On November 29, we will march alongside thousands of workers to remind the government that democracy depends on our fierce defense. We call on all our affiliated unions and the entire professoriate to join us in this fight."

Democracy cannot defend itself. On November 29, let's stand united.

Since 1991, the FQPPU has served as the coordinating and representative body for Québec's university faculty.

Learn more about Bill 3: https://fqppu.org/projet-de-loi-3-democratie-voix-critiques-menacees/

