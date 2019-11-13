Novartis in Canada named to 2019 Best Workplaces™ in Quebec

An independent analysis and survey with Quebec -based employees contributed to the certification

The survey results reinforce employee satisfaction with the Novartis culture

DORVAL, QC, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. has been named to the 2019 list of Best Workplaces in Quebec. This follows a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada, which certified Novartis as a Great Place to Work® in July.

Today's announcement is a direct outcome of the feedback from Canada-based employees across the Novartis businesses. Employees from the Novartis Innovative Medicines Division (Pharmaceuticals and Oncology business units), as well as Sandoz Canada shared their opinion on what it's like to work for Novartis as well as their relationship to the corporate culture.

"I am extremely proud of this certification as it points to the fact that our associates – the majority of whom are based in Quebec - feel inspired by our purpose to reimagine medicine and feel empowered every day to be their best self, to achieve their personal and professional goals, and to live our values. In three words, we aspire to be an inspired, curious, and unbossed organization," said Christian Macher, Country President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. "The core of the Novartis vision is to unleash the power of our people to focus on reimagining innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of patients in Quebec and across the country and this milestone is incredibly motivating towards that goal."

Headquartered in Quebec, Novartis in Canada is strongly committed to cultivating a positive work environment. The dedicated team of over 1,000 employees, 700 of whom are based in Quebec, share a common goal of delivering excellence in everything they do. Underpinning the team's work is a corporate culture defined by strong values which allow Novartis associates to execute the company's strategy in line with its purpose to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

Novartis is also committed to being an ethical and responsible corporate citizen in Canada through its employment practices, as well as through its research programs and commercial activities and by always showing respect for the environment.

To be eligible for Best Workplaces list, organizations must be Great Place to Work Certified in the past year, be headquartered in Quebec and have at least 15 employees working in the province that participated in the Trust Index employee survey.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces™ in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Novartis in Canada

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., a leader in the healthcare field, is committed to the discovery, development and marketing of innovative products to improve the well-being of all Canadians. In 2018, the company invested $52 million in research and development in Canada. Located in Dorval, Quebec, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,000 people in Canada and is an affiliate of Novartis AG, which provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and societies. For further information, please consult www.novartis.ca.

About Sandoz in Canada

Sandoz Canada is part of Sandoz International GmbH, a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and a subsidiary of the Swiss multinational Novartis AG. A leader in its field, Sandoz Canada markets and distributes a broad line of generic, biosimilar, and specialty products. For more information, visit www.sandoz.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sandoz-canada/

About Novartis globally

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 108,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com.

