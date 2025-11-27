The Novartis Health Equity Initiative continues to support projects tackling systemic health disparities and promoting equitable access to healthcare across Canada.

To date, the initiative drew over 330 applications from Canadian organizations.

Novartis Canada is pleased to announce that this year's winning organizations are Moms Against Racism Canada, The Olive Branch of Hope and Hamilton Health Sciences.

MONTREAL, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. ("Novartis Canada") proudly announced the recipients of its second edition Health Equity Initiative during a ceremony today at its Montreal office where the Honourable Marjorie Michel was in attendance. The event celebrated Canadian organizations that aim to dismantle systemic barriers and build inclusive, community-led health solutions.

From left to Right: Novartis Canada Incoming Country President, Dimitri Gitas, Hamilton Health Sciences, Moms Against Racism Canada, The Olive Branch of Hope, The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Federal Minister of Health. (CNW Group/Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.)

"At Novartis Canada, listening to patients guides the decisions that we make. The same attentive approach that helps us understand their needs inspires us to listen to the voices of communities across the country. Through the Health Equity Initiative, we are proud to support organizations that are driving much needed change in access to care, and to amplify their impact as we work together to build a more equitable future for Canadians," said Rosa D'Acunti, Country Communications and Patient Advocacy Head, Novartis Canada.

"I am pleased to join today's ceremony celebrating the Novartis Health Equity Initiative. This program reflects our shared commitment to breaking down barriers and ensuring that every person in Canada has equitable access to the care they need. Together, we can build a stronger, more inclusive health system for all," said the Honourable Marjorie Michel.

Since launching in 2024, Novartis Canada is proud to have awarded over $1.2 million in funding through the Health Equity Initiative to drive meaningful and sustainable projects that will support improving health outcomes for communities in need. This year, $562,000 was awarded to three organizations, supporting their work to deliver lasting impact.

The 2025 recipients of the Novartis Health Equity Initiative are:

Moms Against Racism Canada : a non-profit that, through their NeuroEquity Project, addresses systemic barriers to timely and culturally appropriate mental health care for the neurodivergent BIPOC community. Through this funding from Novartis Canada, the organization will work to reduce disparities, strengthen inclusion and offer a scalable, people-first solution for equitable mental health care in Canada.



"We are deeply grateful to Novartis Canada for investing in our vision of health equity that drives the NeuroEquity Project. This funding affirms that culturally safe, trauma-informed and community-led mental health care is essential and possible. With support from Novartis, we will expand our reach creating systems-level change and expanding access to affirming care for racialized and neurodivergent youth and families, particularly in communities that have long been excluded from existing systems and building a future where everyone is seen, supported and valued in their full identity," said Kerry Cavers, Founder & Project Director, Moms Against Racism Canada.





: a non-profit that, through their NeuroEquity Project, addresses systemic barriers to timely and culturally appropriate mental health care for the neurodivergent BIPOC community. Through this funding from Novartis Canada, the organization will work to reduce disparities, strengthen inclusion and offer a scalable, people-first solution for equitable mental health care in Canada. "We are deeply grateful to Novartis Canada for investing in our vision of health equity that drives the NeuroEquity Project. This funding affirms that culturally safe, trauma-informed and community-led mental health care is essential and possible. With support from Novartis, we will expand our reach creating systems-level change and expanding access to affirming care for racialized and neurodivergent youth and families, particularly in communities that have long been excluded from existing systems and building a future where everyone is seen, supported and valued in their full identity," said Kerry Cavers, Founder & Project Director, Moms Against Racism Canada. The Olive Branch of Hope is dedicated to empowering individuals throughout their cancer journey. By fostering a warm and supportive environment, the organization provides a safe space for participants to share their experiences, build strong support networks and learn effective healing and coping strategies during and after a diagnosis. Through the Novartis Health Equity Initiative, The Olive Branch of Hope will host a series of community events aimed at increasing access to breast cancer screening and promoting education around prevention, early detection and self-advocacy.



"Too many Black women across Canada do not have access to critical breast cancer screening and care. Our program provides free mammograms in safe, community-centred environments as well as culturally tailored workshops to inform and empower women to advocate for equitable access to prevention, screening and care. This support from Novartis Canada will enable us to expand our reach, offer more screenings and help women take charge of their health," says Patricia Russell, Lead Ambassador, The Olive Branch of Hope.





is dedicated to empowering individuals throughout their cancer journey. By fostering a warm and supportive environment, the organization provides a safe space for participants to share their experiences, build strong support networks and learn effective healing and coping strategies during and after a diagnosis. Through the Novartis Health Equity Initiative, The Olive Branch of Hope will host a series of community events aimed at increasing access to breast cancer screening and promoting education around prevention, early detection and self-advocacy. "Too many Black women across Canada do not have access to critical breast cancer screening and care. Our program provides free mammograms in safe, community-centred environments as well as culturally tailored workshops to inform and empower women to advocate for equitable access to prevention, screening and care. This support from Novartis Canada will enable us to expand our reach, offer more screenings and help women take charge of their health," says Patricia Russell, Lead Ambassador, The Olive Branch of Hope. Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) is a leading academic and research hospital serving residents across southwestern Ontario and beyond, as well as the only hospital in the province that provides care from pre-birth to end-of-life. HHS is committed to addressing the unique challenges of caring for a diverse population and continually explores innovative solutions to bridge critical gaps in care. The Novartis Health Equity Initiative will support HHS in expanding its social prescribing program to address health inequities among newcomers and immigrants, Indigenous Peoples, Black and racialized communities, and other equity-deserving individuals who receive care at HHS.



"Hamilton Health Sciences is grateful to be recognized as a change-maker and for this generous gift. This support will expand our equity data collection for patients facing language, sociodemographic and technological barriers, as well as expand our social prescribing program - connecting patients to community resources like housing, food security, employment and wellness activities. By embedding social prescribing into our Electronic Medical Records system, building partnerships and creating a dedicated fund, we aim to deliver care that addresses both medical and social needs. These efforts will help ensure equity-denied populations receive holistic support for meaningful health outcomes," said Rochelle Reid, Senior Lead and Strategic Advisor, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, Hamilton Health Sciences.

About the Novartis Health Equity Initiative

At Novartis Canada, we are committed to advancing health equity as an essential component of our purpose to reimagine medicine. Launched in 2024, the Novartis Health Equity Initiative represents an organizational dedication to fostering sustainable, community-led initiatives that drive equitable health care across Canada. The commitment of Novartis extends beyond the traditional boundaries of healthcare, embracing the power of community voices and cross-sector partnerships that deliver genuine and lasting equity.

To learn more about the Novartis Health Equity Initiative, please visit https://www.novartis.com/ca-en/esg/health-equity-initiative

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious disease. Our medicines reach nearly 300 million people worldwide.

In Canada, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 500 people to serve the evolving needs of patients and the healthcare system and invests over $30 million in R&D yearly in the country. Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at www.novartis.ca and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.

Novartis media contact: Flora Bertin, Director, Corporate Communications, Phone: 514-633-7873, E-mail: [email protected]