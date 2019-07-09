Novartis in Canada certified as a Great Place to Work®

An independent analysis and survey with Canadian employees contributed to the certification

The survey results reinforce employee satisfaction with the Novartis culture

DORVAL, QC, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. has been certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada.

The certification is thanks to direct feedback from employees across the Novartis businesses in Canada. Employees from the Novartis Innovative Medicines Division (Pharmaceuticals and Oncology business units), as well as Sandoz Canada, shared their opinion on a number of aspects of the corporate culture and the workplace experience which contributed to a positive Trust Index® and successful certification.

"An important part of the Novartis vision is to unleash the power of our people to create best-in-class medicines. A high-trust, high-performing culture and positive work environment are essential to achieving that goal and I am proud to say that our associates feel that this has been attained," said Christian Macher, Country President, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. "We strive to provide an excellent workplace environment for Novartis Canada associates and this external certification is a testament to the engagement and dedication of our employees who are the core of our culture."

Novartis in Canada aims to cultivate a positive work environment by maintaining a continuous focus on reimagining innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of Canadian patients. The dedicated team of over 1,000 employees across the country share a common goal of delivering excellence in everything they do. Underpinning the team's work is a corporate culture defined by strong values including collaboration, integrity, and courage. This allows Novartis associates to execute the company's strategy in line with its purpose to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives.

Novartis is also committed to being an ethical and responsible corporate citizen in Canada through its employment practices, as well as through its research programs and commercial activities and by always showing respect for the environment.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, it recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists published in leading newspapers and magazines.

About Novartis in Canada

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc., a leader in the healthcare field, is committed to the discovery, development and marketing of innovative products to improve the well-being of all Canadians. In 2018, the company invested $52 million in research and development in Canada. Located in Dorval, Quebec, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 1,000 people in Canada and is an affiliate of Novartis AG, which provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving needs of patients and societies. For further information, please consult www.novartis.ca.

About Sandoz in Canada

Sandoz Canada is part of Sandoz International GmbH, a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars and a subsidiary of the Swiss multinational Novartis AG. A leader in its field, Sandoz Canada markets and distributes a broad line of generic, biosimilar, consumer and specialty products. For more information, visit www.sandoz.ca. Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sandoz-canada/

About Novartis globally

Novartis is reimagining medicine to improve and extend people's lives. As a leading global medicines company, we use innovative science and digital technologies to create transformative treatments in areas of great medical need. In our quest to find new medicines, we consistently rank among the world's top companies investing in research and development. Novartis products reach more than 750 million people globally and we are finding innovative ways to expand access to our latest treatments. About 105,000 people of more than 140 nationalities work at Novartis around the world. Find out more at www.novartis.com .

