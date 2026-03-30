MONTREAL, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. ("Novartis Canada") is calling on Canadian early‑career oncology clinicians and researchers to submit abstracts for the 2026 Novartis Oncology Young Canadian Investigator Awards (NOYCIA), a national program dedicated to supporting and recognizing emerging oncology researchers across Canada.

Established in 2004, NOYCIA has played a sustainable role in advancing oncology research in the country. Novartis Canada has invested more than $1.1 million in grants through the program providing funding, visibility and a national platform for emerging investigators to share innovative cancer research with peers, oncologists and academic leaders. Each year, ten researchers are selected based on the scientific merit of their work following independent review by a scientific panel.

This year's selected recipients will receive a $5,000 grant, representing a total investment of $50,000, and the opportunity to present their research during the NOYCIA ceremony, held on May 31, 2026, in Chicago during the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

"NOYCIA reflects our long-standing commitment to Canada's oncology research community," said Dimitri Gitas, Country President of Novartis Canada. "For more than two decades, this program has helped spotlight the next generation of oncology leaders and supported innovative research that pushes the boundaries of what's possible for patients. I encourage all eligible trainees and their supervisors from across the country to participate and contribute to the future of cancer research in Canada."

"NOYCIA provided critical support at an important point in my training," said Dr. Mitchell Elliott, oncology fellow at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, UHN and 2024 NOYCIA award recipient. "The program offered national visibility and helped build confidence as I took the next step in my academic career within the Canadian oncology community."

Who is Eligible

NOYCIA is open to postdoctoral students, residents, fellows, graduate students, medical students, PhD candidates and undergraduates affiliated with a Canadian institution who are first authors on an abstract accepted for presentation at ASCO 2026. Abstracts accepted for publication only in the ASCO syllabus are not eligible.

How to Apply

Details on eligibility, submission requirements, and key milestones for NOYCIA 2026 are available at www.noycia.ca.

Applicants are encouraged to consult the website regularly for updates.

About the Novartis Oncology Young Canadian Investigator Awards (NOYCIA)

The NOYCIA is a national competition that provides funding, support and recognition to ten Canadian oncology researchers each year. The program is designed to foster collaboration, mentorship and knowledge sharing while highlighting the important role of emerging investigators in advancing cancer research.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious diseases. Our medicines reach nearly 300 million people worldwide.

In Canada, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 500 people to serve the evolving needs of patients and the healthcare system and invests over $36 million in R&D yearly in the country. Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at www.novartis.ca and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.

Novartis media contact: Adam Miller, Lead, Communications & Patient Advocacy - Oncology, Phone: 514-633-7873, E-mail: [email protected]