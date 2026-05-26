For more than 20 years, Novartis Canada has offered a dedicated platform to support emerging oncology research across the country, helping foster the development of future scientific leaders and innovative treatments.

MONTREAL, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. (Novartis Canada) is pleased to unveil the recipients of the 2026 Novartis Oncology Young Canadian Investigator Awards (NOYCIA), celebrating emerging researchers whose work is helping redefine the future of cancer care in Canada.

Now in its 23rd year, NOYCIA continues to champion early-career investigators whose research is gaining international recognition. This year's awardees will be honored on May 31st at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Each year, ten Canadian researchers selected for abstract presentations at ASCO are recognized for the scientific strength and real-world relevance of their work. Through NOYCIA, Novartis Canada provides funding and visibility to help accelerate promising ideas into meaningful impact for patients.

"Advancing oncology research starts with supporting the people bold enough to challenge what is possible," said Sophia Kajla, Medical Affairs Head, Novartis Canada. "NOYCIA recognizes early-career researchers whose work is not only advancing science but bringing us closer to better outcomes for patients. We are proud to support their journey and the impact they are driving across Canada."

Selected through an independent scientific review, this year's recipients reflect the breadth and depth of innovation underway in oncology today, from AI-enabled care to next-generation biomarkers and real-world evidence.

2026 NOYCIA recipients:

Amal Aljuhani, University Health Network of Princess Margaret Cancer Centre Abstract : Cost-effectiveness of post-discharge home care for reducing potentially avoidable readmissions in stage IV cancer. Supervisor : Dr Michelle B Nadler

Samuel Chan, Juravinski Cancer Centre of McMaster University

Abstract : Effect of dual immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) by the time of infusion in advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): A secondary analysis of CCTG BR34 trial. Supervisor : Dr Ani Kartolo

Nihar Desai, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

Abstract : Frailty, comorbidity and discordance and non-relapse mortality after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. Supervisor : Dr Rajat Kumar

Fernando Pikabea Diaz, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

Abstract : Ultrasensitive tumor-informed ctDNA MRD detection identifies metastatic relapse and predicts recurrence-free survival following resection of early-stage NSCLC. Supervisor : Dr Natasha B. Leighl

François Jobin Gervais, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

Abstract : Serum VEGF-A concentrations as a predictive biomarker of immunotherapy response in refractory metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): An exploratory analysis of CCTG CO26. Supervisor : Dr Eric Xueyu Chen

Malek Hannouf, University of Calgary

Abstract : Cost-effective analysis of aspirin and structured exercise as adjuvant therapy in localised colorectal cancer. Supervisor : Dr Richard Lee Ying

Anna-Maria Lazaratos, McGill University

Abstract : Spatial immune profiling identifies GPNMB as a mediator of immune suppression that limits response to PD-1 blockade in TNBC. Supervisor : Dr Peter Siegel

Chloe Lim, BC Cancer Agency

Abstract : Conditional survival in advanced melanoma treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors. Supervisor : Dr Alison Weppler

Syed Irteza Abbas Shamsi, University of Calgary

Abstract : Healthcare resource use (HCRU) intensity prior to cancer diagnosis and real-world outcomes in early-stage cancers. Supervisor : Dr Winson Cheung

Luxiga Thanabalachandran, Kingston Health Sciences and Queen's University

Abstract : Prospective evaluation of AI-assisted documentation and summarisation in virtual and multidisciplinary cancer conference. Supervisor : Dr Yuchen Li



"At Novartis Canada, we are honoured to support the next generation of Canadian oncology researchers dedicated to advancing patient care. We are committed to shaping a future where innovation reaches Canadians faster and more equitably," said Dimitri Gitas, Country President, Novartis Canada.

Mentorship Matters Program

NOYCIA's 2026 itinerary includes the Mentorship Matters Program which offers mentorship opportunities to trainees who attend the NOYCIA awards dinner. The program connects trainees attending the awards with leading oncology experts across Canada. Through small-group discussions, participants gain practical insight into career pathways, research environments and emerging opportunities, while mentors pass on experience and perspective to those following in their footsteps.

About the Novartis Oncology Young Investigators Award (NOYCIA)

With a mission to support Canadian oncology researchers, NOYCIA provides funding, support, and recognition to 10 researchers that demonstrate excellence in their specialist field of study. Eligible applicants include Post-Doctorate Students, Residents, Fellows, Graduate Students, Medical Students, PhD Candidates and Undergraduates who are affiliated with a Canadian institution and are the first author of an abstract accepted for the annual ASCO meeting. For more information about NOYCIA, please visit www.noycia.ca.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious diseases. Our medicines reach nearly 300 million people worldwide.

In Canada, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 500 people to serve the evolving needs of patients and the healthcare system and invests over $36 million in R&D yearly in the country.

Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at www.novartis.ca and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.

Novartis media contact: Adam Miller, Lead, Communications & Patient Advocacy - Oncology, Phone: 514-633-7873, E-mail: [email protected]