Novartis Canada and SP Quebec Celebrate 16 Years of Partnership Through Annual MS Tri-Challenge Fundraiser

The MS Tri-Challenge returns to Montreal on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Parc Jean-Drapeau as part of the Sail Challenge Esprit de Montréal

Since 2010, Novartis Canada has raised over $650,000 CAD for MS research through the MS Tri-Challenge

MONTREAL, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. ("Novartis Canada") is proud to celebrate 16 years of partnership with SP Quebec through its annual fundraising triathlon initiative called MS Tri-Challenge. For nearly two decades, this event has brought together Novartis employees, families, and friends in support of Canadians living with multiple sclerosis (MS) in Quebec.

Since 2010, participants from the Novartis community have taken part in this unique triathlon, either individually or as a team, raising more than $650,000 CAD to advance MS research, support programming, and improve the lives of people affected by the disease.

"Partnerships like the one we share with Novartis Canada are instrumental in driving meaningful projects for research and education for people living with MS in Quebec," said Diego Martinez, Director at SP Quebec. "The dedication shown year after year by participants reflects a deep commitment to making a tangible difference for the MS Québécois community."

The MS Tri-Challenge returns to Montreal on Saturday, September 12, 2026, at Parc Jean-Drapeau as part of the Sail Challenge Esprit de Montréal. Participants can take on a 1.5 km swim, 40 km bike ride, and 10 km run, either individually or as a team. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or simply looking for a meaningful challenge, everyone is encouraged to join this inspiring event in support of an important cause.

"At Novartis, we are committed to reimagining MS care, not only through innovation, but also through meaningful partnerships that support patients and communities," said Jason Brown, Vice-President Neuroscience. "We are incredibly proud of this long-standing collaboration that year after year has delivered positive impact for Canadians living with multiple sclerosis."

Canada has one of the highest prevalence rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) globally, with approximately 90,000 individuals affected nationwide, including roughly 20,000 people living with MS in Quebec alone.1,2 Continued investment in research, advocacy, and patient support remains critical to addressing the evolving needs of this community.

About Multiple Sclerosis

MS is a chronic, often disabling immune disease that attacks the central nervous system (CNS), made up of the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve. MS can be characterized into four main types: clinically isolated syndrome (CIS), relapsing remitting (RRMS), secondary progressive (SPMS), and primary progressive (PPMS).2 These forms can be distinguished based on whether someone experiences relapses (clearly defined acute inflammatory attacks of worsening neurological function), and/or whether they experience progression of neurologic damage and disability from the onset of the disease.3

About the Quebec division of MS Canada

The Quebec Division of MS Canada is the leading source of information, support, and advocacy for people affected by multiple sclerosis (MS) across Quebec. As a regional division of MS Canada, it plays a vital role in connecting individuals living with MS, their families, and caregivers to essential services, resources, and a strong, supportive community.

Through a province-wide network of partner organisations and local chapters, the Quebec Division delivers a broad range of programs designed to improve quality of life. These include education and information services, peer support, referrals, wellness tools, and guidance tailored to the needs of people living with MS.

The organisation is also a strong advocate for the MS community, working to raise public awareness, influence policy, and ensure that the voices of people living with MS are heard in decisions affecting their care and access to services.

About Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company. Every day, we work to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people's lives so that patients, healthcare professionals and societies are empowered in the face of serious diseases. Our medicines reach nearly 300 million people worldwide.

In Canada, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. employs approximately 500 people to serve the evolving needs of patients and the healthcare system and invests over $36 million in R&D yearly in the country. Reimagine medicine with us: Visit us at www.novartis.ca and connect with us on LinkedIn.

References

Multiple Sclerosis Canada. (n.d.). About MS. https://mscanada.ca/about-ms Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, Quebec Division. (2016). Expanding our horizons: Annual report 2016. https://mscanada.ca/sites/default/files/documents/2023-04/Division%20QC%20-%20Annual%20Report%202016.pdf MS Society of Canada. (n.d.). What is MS: Types. https://mssociety.ca/about-ms/types Novartis. (n.d.). Types of MS and MS progression. https://www.novartis.com/diseases/multiplesclerosis/types-ms-and-ms-progression

SOURCE Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.

Novartis media contact: Rafaela Righetti, Lead, Communications & Patient Advocacy - Neuroscience, Phone: 514-633-7873, E-mail: [email protected]