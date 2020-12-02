Transaction brings Logibec back to Canadian ownership

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Novacap, one of Canada's leading private equity firms, in partnership with Investissement Québec, today announced that it has acquired Logibec, a Montreal-based healthcare software company. The transaction brings back Logibec to Canadian ownership.

Founded in 1982, Logibec is one of Canada's largest healthcare technology companies and is entirely dedicated to contributing to the better delivery of patient care and to assisting healthcare managers in their day to day operations through technology.

"We are grateful for the enthusiastic support of Novacap and its partners in this transaction, which not only brings our company back to Canadian ownership, but also positions us for expansion outside of North America," said Marc Brunet, CEO, Logibec.

"Our most recent breakthrough in foreign markets confirms that Logibec has invested in the right growth areas such as data management solutions. The Novacap team understands our Canadian heritage and is well positioned to support us in the next phase of our development."

"Novacap has always been committed to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation right here in Quebec, and Logibec has epitomized that since inception," said Pascal Tremblay, President, CEO and Managing Partner, Novacap. "Novacap has a long history of successfully partnering with Canadian companies and helping them grow significantly. We are very excited to lead this investment alongside Investissement Québec and management in Logibec, a flagship provider of IT and software solutions to the Canadian healthcare ecosystem and support the company in its international expansion."

"Logibec has a long history of working in collaboration with private equity sponsors, and as their new partners, we are thrilled to support management's growth initiatives and to contribute improving healthcare by bringing innovative solutions to the market," said Eric Desrosiers, Senior Partner, Novacap. "Our investor group is committed to providing Logibec all the resources it needs to develop new solutions and expand its footprint in new geographies."

"The investment that our government is making in Logibec is strategic for Québec's position in this highly competitive sector. It will enable the company to remain among the leaders in information systems for the health and social services sector. The company will thus be able to focus on developing solutions essential to the quality of care offered to patients, particularly in hospitals," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of the Economy and Innovation.

"We're proud to be involved in this major investment, which is helping to bring Logibec's ownership back to Québec and consolidate the vitality of our healthcare IT ecosystem. For more than four decades, the company has applied its expertise in our healthcare institutions, standing out because of its leading-edge technologies. Alongside solid financial partners like Novacap, Investissement Québec plans to continue supporting the players and key sectors of our economy in order to spotlight our know-how and grow our investments and exports," said Guy LeBlanc, President and CEO of Investissement Québec.

Fasken Martineau Dumoulin LLP, Ernst Young LLP, Tectonic Advisory Services Inc., Crosslake Technologies, LLC and National Bank Financial Inc. acted as advisors to Novacap.

Logibec was formerly a portfolio company of GI Partners.

About Novacap

Founded in 1981, Novacap is a leading Canadian private equity firm with CA$3.6 billion of assets under management. Its distinct investment approach, based on deep operational expertise and an active partnership with entrepreneurs, has helped accelerate growth and create long-term value for its numerous portfolio companies. With an experienced management team and substantial financial resources, Novacap is well positioned to continue building world-class businesses. Backed by leading global institutional investors, Novacap's deals typically include leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, add-on acquisitions, IPOs, and privatizations. Over the last 39 years, Novacap has invested in more than 90 companies and completed more than 140 add-on acquisitions. Novacap has offices in Brossard, Quebec and Toronto, Ontario.

For more information, please visit www.novacap.ca.

About Logibec

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada for nearly 40 years, Logibec deploys information systems that span the clinical, operational, and business needs of complex healthcare organizations. Logibec's clients are also empowered to improve and innovate by utilizing our industry-leading suite of actionable analytics solutions and advisory services.

For more information, visit www.logibec.com.

About Investissement Québec

Investissement Québec's mission is to play an active role in Québec's economic development by spurring business innovation, entrepreneurship and business acquisitions, as well as growth in investment and exports. Operating in all the province's administrative regions, the Corporation supports the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes with investments and customized financial solutions. It also assists businesses by providing consulting services and other support measures, including technological assistance available from Investissement Québec – CRIQ. In addition, through Investissement Québec International, the Corporation also prospects for talent and foreign investment and assists businesses with export activities.

SOURCE Novacap Management Inc.

For further information: Novacap: Alexandra Troubetzkoy, NOVACAP, +1 450-651-5000 ext.291, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.novacap.ca

