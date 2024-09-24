NOVA NET LEASE REIT ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTING AT ANNUAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Nova Net Lease REIT (the "REIT") (CSE: NNL.U) (OTCQB: NNLRF), a real estate investment trust with investments in cannabis-related properties in the U.S., today announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of unitholders held on September 24, 2024 (the "Meeting").

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The REIT received votes as set out below:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Katie Barthmaier 3,268,217 100.00 % 0 0.00 % Patrick Burke 3,084,217 94.37 % 184,000 5.63 % Steve Dawson 3,268,217 100.00 % 0 0.00 % Edward Lowenthal 3,084,217 94.37 % 184,000 5.63 % Andrew Oppenheim 3,084,217 94.37 % 184,000 5.63 % Andrew Shapack 3,268,217 100.00 % 0 0.00 % Richard Turner 3,084,217 94.37 % 184,000 5.63 %

In addition, the REIT reports that the appointment of MNP LLP as the REIT's auditors for the 2024 fiscal year was passed by 100% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The REIT's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

