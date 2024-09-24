NOVA NET LEASE REIT ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF VOTING AT ANNUAL MEETING OF UNITHOLDERS

News provided by

Nova Net Lease REIT

Sep 24, 2024, 17:00 ET

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Nova Net Lease REIT (the "REIT") (CSE: NNL.U) (OTCQB: NNLRF), a real estate investment trust with investments in cannabis-related properties in the U.S., today announced the results of voting at its annual meeting of unitholders held on September 24, 2024 (the "Meeting").

All of the nominees listed in the management information circular prepared in connection with the Meeting were elected as trustees of the REIT. The REIT received votes as set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes
For

Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Withheld

Katie Barthmaier

3,268,217

100.00 %

0

0.00 %

Patrick Burke

3,084,217

94.37 %

184,000

5.63 %

Steve Dawson

3,268,217

100.00 %

0

0.00 %

Edward Lowenthal

3,084,217

94.37 %

184,000

5.63 %

Andrew Oppenheim

3,084,217

94.37 %

184,000

5.63 %

Andrew Shapack

3,268,217

100.00 %

0

0.00 %

Richard Turner

3,084,217

94.37 %

184,000

5.63 %

In addition, the REIT reports that the appointment of MNP LLP as the REIT's auditors for the 2024 fiscal year was passed by 100% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The REIT's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Nova Net Lease REIT

For further information, please contact: Stacy Riffe, Chief Financial Officer, Nova Net Lease REIT, Tel: +1-214-906-4037

Organization Profile

Nova Net Lease REIT