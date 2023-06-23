NOVA NET LEASE REIT ANNOUNCES CASH RETENTION PLAN

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, June 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Nova Net Lease REIT ("NOVA" or the "REIT") (CSE: NNL.U) (OTCQB: NNLRF) today announces the implementation of a cash retention plan (the "Plan") resulting in annual cash savings of approximately US$913,000.

The Plan comprises senior management cash salary reductions, elimination of board of trustees' cash compensation, and other general and corporate expense reductions. The Board has also unanimously agreed to the suspension of the REIT's monthly cash distribution. These measures will aid in bringing the REIT to a cash-neutral position on a monthly basis. The Plan's components include the following:

Reduction in cash salaries of senior management of US$129,000 annually

annually Elimination of board of trustee cash compensation of US$205,000 annually

annually Reduction in other general and corporate cash expenses of US$175,000 annually

annually Suspension of its monthly cash distribution of US$0.00225 per unit resulting in annual cash retention of US$404,000

Management and the board will receive a total of 352,000 units of the REIT for a cumulative value of US$334,000 annually to offset the reductions in cash compensation. The units will be paid on a quarterly basis to management and the board.

After careful review, the board unanimously determined that the measures taken represent a prudent strategy which provides the requisite liquidity while the REIT continues to pursue ongoing acquisition opportunities.

"We remain confident with the REIT's underlying business model and are taking necessary near term steps to preserve capital in light of a challenging capital markets environment" said Tyson MacDonald, CEO of the REIT.

The Plan will be effective July 1, 2023, and the suspension of the monthly distribution will be effective for the distribution payable on July 17, 2023 to unitholders of record on June 30, 2023. The Board reviews the REIT's distribution policy on an ongoing basis to determine the most wise allocation of capital to ensure long-term value enhancement for unitholders.

Tyson Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer, Nova Net Lease REIT