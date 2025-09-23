NOVA Chemicals Introduces Polyethylene Grades Incorporating Next-Generation Non-Fluorinated Polymer Processing Aid

PE grades with new non-fluorinated PPA support international regulatory compliance while maintaining proven performance

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - NOVA Chemicals Corporation ("NOVA Chemicals") today announced the launch of polyethylene (PE) resins that incorporate next-generation non-fluorinated polymer processing aid (NF-PPA). The SURPASS®, SCLAIR®, and NOVAPOL® PE resins with new NF-PPA deliver comparable performance to legacy fluoropolymer PPA technology, helping manufacturers meet global regulatory compliance standards with minimal disruptions in production.

NOVA Chemicals was one of the first global PE producers to introduce PE grades with fluoropolymer-free PPA in 2022. Working closely with film manufacturers over the last three years, ongoing research led to the new NF-PPA formulation which provides enhanced process stability for consistent performance, including frost line control, reduced die-lip build-up, and predictable slip and coefficient of friction properties. It also delivers melt fracture clearing and film optics comparable to fluoropolymer-based PPA technologies. This next-generation product helps converters and brand owners adapt to evolving legislation that eliminates the use of fluoropolymers, such as the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) regulation in the E.U.

"Our next-generation NF-PPA underscores NOVA Chemicals' focus on solving critical challenges for our customers through continuous innovation," said Owen Lightbody, Leader, Technical Services at NOVA Chemicals. "By anticipating change and proactively developing new solutions, we are streamlining operations for converters and brand owners navigating this important transition."

PPAs are used to mitigate melt fracture and to prevent material buildup on die-lips during extrusion processes. The next-generation PPA is compatible with existing resin formulations, enabling the production of high-quality film structures that are free from fluoropolymers. NOVA Chemicals has obtained broad regulatory approvals for the NF-PPA resin technology in North America, Latin America, the EU, and China, with additional global approvals underway as legislation evolves.

"We are committed to advancing new technologies and supporting our partners as the industry adapts," continued Lightbody. "Our breakthrough NF-PPA sets a new standard for high-performance, fluoropolymer-free PE that will allow our customers to meet market demands."

Nine grades of PE, including FP120-D, FP120-C, SPs116-C, SPs116-D, VPsK914-C, VPsK914-D, and PF-Y821-BP, are currently available with next-generation NF-PPA for use across various blown film applications including food packaging, e-commerce, and heavy-duty sacks.

