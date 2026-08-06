As multigenerational wealth becomes more complex, the leading families are seeking integrated advisory models that combine investment management, succession planning, governance, and legacy strategy under one roof.

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- The wealthiest families are asking more of their advisors. Investment performance remains important, but it is no longer the sole measure of a successful advisory relationship. Today, families seek a trusted partner who can coordinate the full complexity of multigenerational wealth, including business succession, estate planning, tax strategy, family governance, and philanthropic intent, within a single, integrated advisory model.

This shift is reshaping what it means to be among the top multi family offices.

Nour Private Wealth Explains Why The Wealthiest Families Are Redefining the Modern Multi Family Office

"Families no longer measure the value of an advisory relationship solely by investment performance," says Elie Nour, Founder & CEO of Nour Private Wealth. "They expect coordinated advice that brings together investment strategy, succession planning, governance, tax, and legacy under one framework. That is what defines the modern multi family office and creates lasting value across generations."

The numbers reflect the urgency. Approximately 85 percent of family offices report income derived from family-owned businesses. Around 60 percent expect a leadership transition to the next generation within the next decade. Without deliberate planning, the likelihood of a successful generational transition declines significantly. Only about 30 percent of family businesses survive to a second generation, and fewer than 10 percent reach a third. These are not abstract statistics. They represent real families navigating real transitions, often without an adequate roadmap.

The multi family office (MFO) model was designed to address this complexity. Rather than relying on multiple disconnected advisors, families benefit from an integrated team that understands how each financial decision influences the next. Whether establishing a family trust, a charitable foundation, preparing for a business sale, implementing an estate strategy, or developing a family governance framework, every element is considered within the context of the family's broader objectives.

The demand for the best multi family offices continues to grow. For example, Canada is now home to more than 81 MFOs in operation, and that number is growing. This reflects the rising demand for integrated wealth advisory services. Globally, family office assets are projected to reach US$5.4 trillion by 2030. Canadian offices tend to be more conservative in their allocation strategies, with over 80 percent holding less than 40 percent of assets in alternatives. Real estate and private equity lead those allocations, reflecting a preference for tangible, income-generating assets.

NPW's approach to family office wealth management is built on the belief that the best financial advisors for ultra high net worth individuals do not simply manage portfolios. They help families build enduring structures. NPW has built its multi family office wealth management model around integrated stewardship. Rather than treating investments, tax planning, estate strategies, governance, and succession planning as separate disciplines, the firm brings them together through a coordinated advisory framework designed to support families across generations.

For families engaged in family business succession, this coordination is particularly valuable. Phased ownership transfers, family councils, and clearly documented succession roadmaps reduce conflict and tax exposure while ensuring continuity of leadership and values.

Key Takeaways

Roughly 70 percent of Canadian family businesses anticipate an ownership change within the next 10 years.

Modern multi family offices are evolving from investment managers into integrated advisors coordinating wealth, governance, succession, and legacy planning.

Estate planning that incorporates multi-jurisdictional trust structures can meaningfully reduce probate fees and capital gains tax exposure.

NPW's family office wealth management approach brings together investment management, estate planning, tax strategy, family governance, and long-term stewardship within a unified framework.

For Canada's wealthiest families, the modern MFO is not defined by assets under management. It is defined by the depth of coordination it provides and the continuity it protects. NPW's boutique MFO model is built on that standard.

As wealth continues to evolve across generations, integrated stewardship will become the defining characteristic of the next generation of top multi family offices.

About Nour Private Wealth

Nour Private Wealth (NPW) is a trade name of Nour Private Wealth Inc., a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). We provide private wealth management services, including multi-family office solutions, discretionary portfolio management, governance coordination, and integrated planning across public and private markets.

Disclaimer: Investment dealer services are provided by Nour Private Wealth, a CIRO dealer member. Investment fund management services are provided by Goodwood, an affiliated entity under common ownership with Nour Private Wealth. This news release is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offer or solicitation will be made only pursuant to applicable offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Certain private-market investments are available only to eligible investors and are subject to suitability/appropriateness determinations, offering restrictions, and other conditions, including minimum investment amounts and limited liquidity. Private-market investments are often illiquid, and investors may not be able to redeem or sell their investments when desired. Private-market investments may be speculative, involve a high degree of risk, and are not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/company/nour-private-wealth-inc

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/nour_private_wealth/

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/nourprivatewealth

SOURCE Nour Private Wealth (NPW)

Nikhil Patel, Media Specialist, Nour Private Wealth, +1 905-845-9090