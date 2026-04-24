As global family office assets approach US$5.4 trillion by 2030, NPW expands its multi family office capabilities to meet the complex demands of Canada's ultra high net worth families.

TORONTO, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The multi family office (MFO) sector is no longer a niche corner of the financial world. It has become one of the most consequential forces in global wealth management, and its evolution is accelerating.

According to a recent study by Deloitte Private, family office assets under management are projected to reach US$5.4 trillion by 2030, representing a 73% increase over 2024 levels.

Multi Family Offices Are Rapidly Evolving, Nour Private Wealth Is Leading the Way (CNW Group/Nour Private Wealth (NPW))

That scale would place family offices in direct competition with the global hedge fund industry as a category of institutional capital. Globally, estimates of the number of family offices range from approximately 8,000 to as many as 20,000 (according to Deloitte Private). Their influence over capital deployment and formation continues to grow.

Multi Family Office (MFO) sector has undergone significant change in recent years, reflecting broader shifts in wealth management and the evolving needs of ultra high net worth families. To better understand these dynamics, Canadian Family Offices conducted its first-ever MFO survey last year, exploring business models, client profiles, investment priorities, and key concerns.

The latest survey includes a broader set of questions and gathers insights from nearly 80 multi family offices across the country, representing a substantial increase in participation compared to the previous year.

The MFO Landscape: Growth, Complexity, and Opportunity

Compared to the United States, Europe, and Asia, Canada's family office sector is still considered nascent, which has contributed to a longstanding gap in country-specific data. Yet that gap is narrowing, and the independent wealth management firms that understand this landscape most clearly will hold a distinct advantage.

The data points to several defining characteristics of the Canadian MFO sector today:

Alternative Investments Are Gaining Ground

On a global basis, alternatives comprise 42 percent of family office portfolios according to BlackRock's 2025 Global Family Office Report, while the UBS Global Family Office Report 2025 places that figure at 54 percent for U.S. family offices.

Canadian MFOs tend to carry a more conservative allocation. In 83 percent of Canadian MFO client portfolios, alternatives account for less than 40 percent of holdings. Real estate, private equity, and private credit lead as the preferred alternative asset classes.

Global Diversification Is a Priority

84 percent of Canadian MFO survey respondents indicated that non-Canadian assets comprise more than 30 percent of their client portfolios. Geographic diversification is now a structural feature of MFO portfolio construction, not a tactical one.

Tax Policy Remains the Dominant Concern

Canadian tax policy was cited by 42 percent of MFO survey respondents as their top concern, making it the most commonly cited issue for the second consecutive year. For families planning across generations, the tax environment may shape both the structure of wealth and how capital is deployed.

Cybersecurity and AI Risk Are Rising

AI and cybersecurity issues ranked near the bottom of concerns in the prior year's survey. In 2025, they rose sharply, reflecting significantly heightened awareness of cyber risk within the family office community. Protecting client data and digital infrastructure has become a material concern for firms managing significant private wealth.

Nour Private Wealth: Purpose-Built for This Moment

Nour Private Wealth (NPW) was established to serve a distinct and underserved need in the market: truly comprehensive, bespoke wealth management for ultra high net worth individuals and families.

As one of leading multi family offices, NPW brings together private wealth management, investment management, estate and succession planning, tax-efficient structuring, and philanthropy services within a single, integrated framework. This approach reflects the full scope of what multigenerational wealth management requires and what discerning families increasingly demand.

The data from the Canadian MFO sector confirms what NPW has long recognized. Families with significant assets require more than a portfolio. They require a partner who understands the intersection of wealth, legacy, and complexity, and who brings disciplined, institutional-grade thinking to every decision. That full-spectrum capability is what separates a true multi family office from a conventional advisory firm.

NPW's approach is grounded in disciplined advisory principles and long-term stewardship. The firm's framework is designed to grow and preserve wealth across generations with clarity, structure, and confidence for the ultra high net worth families who have entrusted it with what matters most.

"Ultra high net worth families have outgrown the traditional advisory model. The wealth is too complex, the stakes too high, and the expectations too demanding for anything less than a true multi family office. Nour Private Wealth was founded on the belief that ultra high net worth families deserve institutional-grade thinking, long-term partnership, and a bespoke wealth management framework built to endure."

-- said Elie Nour, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nour Private Wealth (NPW)

What Distinguishes Nour Private Wealth:

Integrated Wealth Architecture: NPW works alongside clients' legal, tax, accounting professionals, private wealth advisors, and top-rated financial advisors to ensure that investment strategies align with the full picture of a family's financial structure. Planning strategies are developed in consultation with qualified professionals across all relevant disciplines.

Disciplined Access to Private Markets: As Canadian MFOs increasingly incorporate private equity, private credit, and infrastructure into client portfolios, NPW facilitates access to a curated range of private market opportunities for clients. Bespoke investment strategies are designed to support long-term wealth preservation and growth, with disciplined risk management at the core.

Global Perspective, Canadian Expertise: With the majority of Canadian MFO clients holding meaningful international exposure, NPW brings a global investment lens informed by deep knowledge of the Canadian regulatory, tax, and planning environment.

Institutional-Grade Governance: NPW applies the same rigour to client service infrastructure, reporting, and portfolio oversight that institutional investors expect. For families managing complex, multigenerational wealth, governance standards matter.

The Opportunity Ahead

The multi family office sector is at an inflection point. Deloitte's projections suggest that family offices globally will become a defining force in private capital markets by 2030. A new generation of wealth creators and inheritors is actively seeking advisory relationships that match the sophistication of their needs.

Nour Private Wealth is prepared to meet that moment.

About Nour Private Wealth

Nour Private Wealth (NPW) is a trade name of Nour Private Wealth Inc., a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). The firm provides multi family office and private wealth management services to ultra high net worth families, including portfolio management (discretionary), consolidated reporting, governance coordination, and integrated planning solutions across public and private markets.

Disclaimer: Investment dealer services are provided by Nour Private Wealth, a CIRO dealer member. Investment fund management services are provided by Goodwood, an affiliated entity under common ownership with Nour Private Wealth. This news release is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offer or solicitation will be made only pursuant to applicable offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Certain private-market investments are available only to eligible investors and are subject to suitability/appropriateness determinations, offering restrictions, and other conditions, including minimum investment amounts and limited liquidity. Private-market investments may be speculative, involve a high degree of risk, and are not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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SOURCE Nour Private Wealth (NPW)

Nikhil Patel, Media Specialist, Nour Private Wealth, +1 905-845-9090