TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The expectations placed on wealth managers serving ultra-high-net-worth families have shifted materially in recent years. What was once defined by portfolio returns and periodic reviews has evolved into a demand for institutional-grade infrastructure, private market access, cross-border execution, and multi-generational governance. Nour Private Wealth (NPW) is expanding its private wealth management company platform in direct response to that evolution, reinforcing its position as one of the best private wealth management firms serving complex, globally connected families.

Nour Private Wealth Expands Capabilities as the UHNW Market Evolves (CNW Group/Nour Private Wealth (NPW))

A Market in Structural Transition

The global UHNW population surpassed 510,000 individuals in the first half of 2025, with collective net worth rising 6.7 per cent to $59.8 trillion.

In Canada, the convergence of intergenerational wealth transfer, private capital expansion, and global mobility is creating new complexity for families and their advisors alike.

In the United States alone, UHNW households account for nearly one quarter of all financial assets, holding more than $22.5 trillion in investable wealth across approximately 442,000 households.

These forces are reshaping what UHNW families expect from their advisory relationships. Practices focused on the UHNW space now offer more services than their peers meaningfully, with business planning, foundation management, and private banking among the most prevalent additions. The result is a widening gap between firms that operate as traditional portfolio managers and those that function as fully integrated advisory platforms. Families evaluating the top rated financial advisors and best personal financial advisors are increasingly looking beyond investment performance to assess governance discipline, operational infrastructure, and cross-border capabilities.

Against this backdrop, strategic consolidation has emerged as a defining industry response.

Why NPW Is Investing in Deeper Capabilities

NPW's recent expansion is structural rather than cosmetic. In January 2026, NPW's affiliate, Nour Private Management (NPM), completed a definitive agreement to acquire Goodwood Inc., an independent investment fund manager with nearly three decades of experience in alternative asset management. The transaction consolidates advisory and investment management under a unified governance framework, allowing the firm to oversee public and private market strategies with greater coordination between asset selection, due diligence, and reporting.

This vertical integration strengthens the firm's capacity to steward client capital within a unified governance framework. As Oliver Wyman noted in its 2026 outlook, wealth management firms are under increasing pressure to align portfolio construction and implementation within tighter governance structures, particularly for clients who expect seamless access to private markets alongside rigorous oversight.

For NPW, the Goodwood acquisition delivers that alignment. Elie Nour, Chief Executive Officer, stated that "the convergence of global mobility, private capital expansion, and generational wealth transfer is redefining advisory requirements," and that the firm's focus is "on strengthening infrastructure, governance oversight, and investment discipline to meet those evolving expectations responsibly."

What Distinguishes the Best Private Wealth Advisors

The qualities that define the best Private Wealth Advisors have expanded considerably. Technical competence and credentialed expertise remain essential, but UHNW families now require advisors who function as multi-disciplinary coordinators across investment, tax, estate, philanthropy, and family governance. The advisory relationship must be built on discretion, continuity, and institutional-quality infrastructure rather than transactional engagement.

NPW's platform reflects this shift. The firm provides discretionary portfolio management, consolidated reporting, governance coordination, and integrated planning across public and private markets. Its advisory model incorporates external legal, tax, and estate professionals, preserving existing relationships while enhancing strategic coordination across disciplines. This approach mirrors what industry research identifies as the hallmark of the top ranked Financial Advisors: the ability to knit investment advice, trust engineering, tax planning, philanthropic strategy, and family education into a single, cohesive framework.

NPW's leadership further underscores this distinction. Elie Nour, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and Chartered Investment Manager (CIM), has been a fixture in the Wealth Professional Top 50 Canada's Best Advisors poll since 2014 and is a member of the Forbes Finance Council.

Private Markets: A Defining Capability

One of the clearest differentiators among the best private wealth management firms is the ability to provide structured access to private markets. According to Preqin data cited by NPW, private markets now account for approximately 29 per cent of the average North American family office allocation, reflecting sustained growth driven by diversification and long-term capital deployment objectives.

NPW has expanded private market access within defined regulatory and risk parameters through NPM. The firm constructs portfolios across asset classes, liquidity profiles, and jurisdictions in accordance with client mandates and suitability requirements. Common approaches within this framework include co-investments alongside established sponsors, thematic allocations in sectors such as infrastructure and healthcare innovation, and hybrid structures that combine primary private funds with direct investment strategies.

For UHNW families, the ability to evaluate, structure, and monitor these investments has become a distinguishing factor in infrastructure considerations when selecting a private wealth management company. Firms without integrated capabilities may rely more heavily on third-party product shelves, creating a structural gap between advisory intent and investment execution.

Cross-Border Infrastructure and Global Execution

Globalization of capital flows has added another layer of complexity. Entrepreneurs and family offices increasingly operate across jurisdictions, requiring advisory platforms that can manage currency exposure, regulatory compliance, and transaction execution simultaneously.

NPW's platform facilitates transactions across 52 global markets and 26 currencies. As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and cross-border reporting standards evolve, this type of infrastructure becomes a central differentiator among firms competing for UHNW mandates. For families evaluating top family office firms and top rated Financial Advisors, operational reach is no longer a luxury but a requirement.

The Generational Dimension

The ongoing intergenerational transfer of capital, often described as the "Great Wealth Transfer," continues to reshape advisory priorities. Younger wealth holders frequently seek transparency, consolidated reporting, and alignment between capital allocation and long-term family values. This has increased demand for advisory platforms that integrate estate structuring, governance frameworks, and succession planning directly into the investment process.

NPW addresses this through its multi-family office structure, which coordinates tax planning, philanthropic initiatives, governance oversight, and next-generation engagement within a single platform. For families whose complexity spans multiple entities, jurisdictions, and generations, this integration is precisely what separates the best personal Financial Advisors and Private Wealth Advisors from firms that remain focused on individual accounts.

An Industry Benchmark, Not a Marketing Exercise

The expansion of NPW's capabilities comes at a moment when the wealth management industry is consolidating around a clear principle: the firms that will endure are those that invest in infrastructure, governance, and depth rather than in marketing scale alone.

NPW's trajectory, from its founding in 2013 to its current position as a vertically integrated private wealth management company with advisory, fund management, and multi-family office capabilities, reflects that principle. For UHNW families evaluating the best private wealth management firms and top ranked financial advisors, the distinction that matters most is not a ranking but a demonstrable capacity to steward capital with discipline, discretion, and generational continuity.

About Nour Private Wealth

Nour Private Wealth (NPW) is a trade name of Nour Private Wealth Inc., a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). The firm provides multi-family office and private wealth management services to ultra-high-net-worth families, including portfolio management (discretionary), consolidated reporting, governance coordination, and integrated planning solutions across public and private markets.



Disclaimer: Investment dealer services are provided by Nour Private Wealth, a CIRO dealer member. Investment fund management services are provided by Goodwood, an affiliated entity under common ownership with Nour Private Wealth. This news release is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offer or solicitation will be made only pursuant to applicable offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws.



Certain private-market investments are available only to eligible investors and are subject to suitability/appropriateness determinations, offering restrictions, and other conditions, including minimum investment amounts and limited liquidity. Private-market investments may be speculative, involve a high degree of risk, and are not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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Nikhil Patel, Media Specialist Nour Private Wealth+1 905-845-9090