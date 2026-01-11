TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Nour Private Wealth Inc. ("Nour Private Wealth") is pleased to announce that its affiliate, Nour Private Management Inc. ("Nour Private Management"), has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Goodwood Inc. ("Goodwood"), an independent investment fund manager with nearly 30 years of experience serving investors across Canada.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nour Private Management will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Goodwood (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is expected to close on or about January 30, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

This planned partnership reflects our commitment to providing thoughtful, comprehensive, and tailored wealth management solutions, supported by a culture of care, discretion, and continuity across generations.

"We are honored to have the prospect of welcoming Goodwood to the Nour Private Wealth family," said Elie Nour, Chief Executive Officer. "This prospective collaboration will strengthen our platform and reinforce our shared dedication to disciplined portfolio management, purposeful advice, and enduring client relationships."

Nour Private Wealth has grown with purpose and discipline, becoming a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) in 2018. Currently, Nour Private Wealth is operating as both a mutual fund dealer and an investment dealer. Goodwood is also a member of CIRO as an investment dealer and is registered as an investment fund manager in Ontario, Québec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Nour Private Wealth provides wealth management services to ultra-high-net-worth families and institutions, including portfolio management, wealth planning, derivatives, and institutional investment solutions. Goodwood contributes complementary expertise as an independent investment fund manager and alternative asset management firm.

Post-transaction, both organizations will continue to operate with a disciplined, client-first approach, ensuring that wealth advisors and clients benefit from an expanded platform and a broader range of investment capabilities delivered with consistency, trust, and long-term stewardship.

Media Contact: Nikhil Patel, Media Specialist, Nour Private Wealth (https://nourprivatewealth.com/), [email protected], 1.855.545.9090