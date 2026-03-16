TORONTO, March 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Nour Private Wealth Inc. ("NPW" or the "Firm"), one of Canada's premier independent wealth management firms serving ultra high net worth families and institutional clients and providing specialized wealth management for high net worth individuals and family office wealth management solutions, today announced the appointment of Scott MacKenzie as an Independent Advisor to the board, effective February 2, 2026.

Nour Private Wealth Appoints Scott MacKenzie to join its Independent Advisory Board to accelerate growth, innovation, and institutional resilience (CNW Group/Nour Private Wealth)

Mr. MacKenzie joins the Firm in an advisory capacity to support the continued development of NPW's leadership infrastructure as the organization expands its multi family office platform and investment capabilities.

This strategic initiative underscores NPW's deliberate approach to building a leadership infrastructure that reflects the discipline, perspective, and long-term vision expected by the most discerning families and institutional partners in Canada and internationally.

Strategic Rationale

NPW's decision to appoint Mr. MacKenzie reflects the Firm's forward-looking commitment to strengthening its leadership advisory framework with experienced industry professionals who bring institutional credibility, operational expertise, and strategic perspective.

As NPW enters a transformative phase of growth, having recently expanded its family office services and multi family office capabilities, while also expanding into investment fund management through Nour Private Management (NPM) and completed the strategic acquisition of Goodwood, an established Investment Fund Manager and alternative asset manager, the addition of Mr. MacKenzie brings critical experience and strategic depth.

His appointment is designed to:

Elevate governance standards to institutional benchmarks, ensuring excellence as NPW scales its operations across public and private markets.

Accelerate innovation and technology adoption, leveraging his leadership in advancing digital transformation within capital markets infrastructure.

Strengthen investment infrastructure and operational frameworks, drawing on his extensive background in clearing, custody, and advisor technology platforms.

Support disciplined and sustainable expansion, informed by his experience helping grow complex financial services organizations across Canadian and United States markets.

This appointment reflects NPW's continued commitment to building a durable institution designed for long-term stewardship, legacy wealth management, and disciplined growth.

About Scott MacKenzie

Scott MacKenzie is a distinguished financial services executive and respected leader in institutional wealth operations, clearing, and technology-driven transformation.

Mr. MacKenzie previously served as President of Fidelity Clearing Canada (FCC), part of Fidelity Investments Canada, a business with more than CA$350 billion in combined assets under administration and management. In this role, he oversaw one of the country's foremost providers of custody, clearing, trade settlement, and advisor technology solutions. Under his leadership, FCC became a strategic partner to many of Canada's leading independent wealth management firms.

Prior to assuming the Presidency, Mr. MacKenzie served as Senior Vice President of Business Development at Fidelity Clearing Canada, where he played an instrumental role in expanding the Firm's market presence and strengthening partnerships across the Canadian wealth management ecosystem.

Before joining Fidelity, Mr. MacKenzie spent nearly ten years at Broadridge Financial Solutions as Vice President of Sales for the Firm's Canadian securities processing services division, contributing to the development of capital markets infrastructure serving both bank-owned and independent broker-dealers and wealth managers.

Mr. MacKenzie's career spans both Canadian and United States financial markets, where he has contributed to the growth of public and private companies across institutional operations, technology, and business development.

Beyond his corporate leadership, Mr. MacKenzie is deeply committed to governance and community impact. He currently serves as Board Chair of Prosper Canada, a national charity dedicated to expanding economic opportunity for Canadians through financial empowerment. He also serves as an Advisor and Committee Chair to the Canadian Independent Finance and Innovation Counsel (CIFIC) and previously served as a member of the Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC), now SIMA-AMVI, Public Liaison Committee.

Mr. MacKenzie holds the Partners, Directors and Senior Officers (PDO) designation and has completed the Canadian Securities Institute Conduct and Practices Handbook course. He graduated with Honours from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Studies.

Executive Quotes

Elie Nour, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Nour Private Wealth

"The appointment of Scott MacKenzie to our Independent Advisory Board represents an important milestone in the continued evolution of Nour Private Wealth. Scott is one of the most respected leaders in Canadian financial services and brings a unique combination of institutional experience, strategic insight, and industry perspective.

As we continue to expand our multi family office platform, strengthen our investment capabilities, and serve an increasingly sophisticated client base, Scott's guidance as a member of our Advisory Board will support our long-term vision of building a disciplined and enduring institution designed to serve families across generations."

Scott MacKenzie

"I have had the privilege of observing the development of Nour Private Wealth over many years. Elie Nour and his team have built a firm that combines the focus and dedication of a boutique practice with the ambition and infrastructure required to support long-term growth.

I am pleased to join the Firm's Independent Advisory Board at this important stage of its evolution. The wealth management industry continues to evolve rapidly, and firms that combine independent thinking, disciplined leadership, and a strong commitment to client stewardship will help define the future of the industry."

About Nour Private Wealth

Nour Private Wealth (NPW) is a trade name of Nour Private Wealth Inc., a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). The Firm provides multi-family office and private wealth management services, including comprehensive family office services, to ultra high net worth families and institutional clients, including discretionary portfolio management, consolidated reporting, governance coordination, and integrated planning solutions across public and private markets.

The Firm also supports families with integrated planning capabilities, including estate planning and advanced tax strategies for ultra high net worth individuals, and family business succession planning designed to preserve and transition wealth across generations.

Disclaimer

Nour Private Wealth, a CIRO dealer member, provides investment dealer services. Goodwood, an affiliated entity of Nour Private Wealth, provides investment fund management services.

This news release is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offer or solicitation will be made only pursuant to applicable offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Certain private market investments are available only to eligible investors and are subject to suitability or appropriateness determinations, offering restrictions, and other conditions, including minimum investment amounts and limited liquidity. Private market investments may involve a high degree of risk and are not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

SOURCE Nour Private Wealth

Nikhil Patel, [email protected]