Notice - XIAO HUA (EDWARD) GONG, File No. 2022-14

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing for a hearing to consider whether it is in the public interest to approve a Settlement Agreement entered into by the Commission and Xiao Hua (Edward) Gong in the above-named matter.

The hearing will be held on October 30, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated October 28, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]