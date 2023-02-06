Notice - XIAO HUA (EDWARD) GONG, File No. 2022-14

Ontario Securities Commission

Feb 06, 2023, 13:01 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons for Decision in the above named matter. 

A copy of the Reasons for Decision dated February 3, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

Ontario Securities Commission

