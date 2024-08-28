Notice - XIAO HUA (EDWARD) GONG, File No. 2022-14
Ontario Securities Commission
Aug 28, 2024, 12:53 ET
TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - A confidential conference in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on August 28, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
