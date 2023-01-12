Notice - TREVOR ROSBOROUGH, TAYLOR CARR, AND DMITRI GRAHAM, File No. 2020-33

Ontario Securities Commission

Jan 12, 2023, 11:29 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued its Reasons and Decision and an Order in the above noted matter.

A copy of the Reasons and Decision and the Order dated January 10, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca 

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
