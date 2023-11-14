Notice - TRAYNOR RIDGE CAPITAL INC., TR1 FUND, TR1-I FUND, TR3 FUND and TR1 GP LTD., File no. 2023-34

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued a Notice of Hearing on November 14, 2023 to be heard in writing to consider whether the Capital Markets Tribunal should grant the Application filed by Staff of the Commission to extend the temporary order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on October 30, 2023.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing dated November 14, 2023, Application dated November 13, 2023 and the Temporary Order dated October 30, 2023 are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

