Notice - TRADERS GLOBAL GROUP INC. and MUHAMMAD MURTUZA KAZMI, File no. 2023-21
Ontario Securities Commission
Jan 24, 2024, 16:11 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The hearing of the application on January 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. in the above-named matter will proceed by videoconference.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
