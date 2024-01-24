Notice - TRADERS GLOBAL GROUP INC. and MUHAMMAD MURTUZA KAZMI, File no. 2023-21

Ontario Securities Commission

Jan 24, 2024, 16:11 ET

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The hearing of the application on January 25, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. in the above-named matter will proceed by videoconference.  

