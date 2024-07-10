Notice - TRADERS GLOBAL GROUP INC. and MUHAMMAD MURTUZA KAZMI, File no. 2023-21
Jul 10, 2024, 17:27 ET
TORONTO, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The hearing of the Motion dated July 5, 2024 brought by the Ontario Securities Commission to consider extension of the Temporary Order dated August 29, 2023 in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on July 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. by videoconference.
Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries : 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
