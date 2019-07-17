Notice to the Media - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health, to announce federal funding to address the opioids crisis

KAMLOOPS, BC, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, federal Minister of Health, will participate in training delivered by St. John Ambulance (BC and Yukon) and announce federal funding to address the opioid overdose crisis.

The Minister will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

Date

July 18, 2019

Time

Photo-op: 10:45 am (PDT)

Announcement: 11:15 am (PDT)

Location

Boys and Girls Club of Kamloops

150 Wood St, Kamloops, BC

