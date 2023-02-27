NOTICE TO THE MEDIA - Government of Canada to announce funding to support the mental health of seniors Français
Feb 27, 2023, 15:00 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors, on behalf of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, will announce funding to support seniors mental health.
There will be a media availability immediately following the announcement.
Media may attend the announcement either in person or via Zoom.
Date
February 28, 2023
Time
10:30 a.m. (EST)
Location
The event will be held in-person at:
Kimel Family Centre
for Brain Health and Wellness
Basement of Baycrest Terraces
55 Ameer Avenue
North York, ON M6A 2Z1
Masks are mandatory and will be available.
Media may also join by Zoom:
https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/62155272277
Passcode: 230228
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
Media Inquiries: Maja Staka, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health
