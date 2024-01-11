Notice - TEKNOSCAN SYSTEMS INC., H. SAMUEL HYAMS, PHILIP KAI-HING KUNG and SOON FOO (MARTIN) TAM, File No. 2022-19

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above named matter. 

A copy of the Order dated January 11, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca

