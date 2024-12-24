Notice - TEKNOSCAN SYSTEMS INC., H. SAMUEL HYAMS, PHILIP KAI-HING KUNG and SOON FOO (MARTIN) TAM, File No. 2022-19
Dec 24, 2024, 14:59 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Tribunal its Reasons and Decision in the above-named matter.
A copy of the Reasons and Decision dated December 23, 2024 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
