Notice - TEKNOSCAN SYSTEMS INC., H. SAMUEL HYAMS, PHILIP KAI-HING KUNG and SOON FOO (MARTIN) TAM, File No. 2022-19
Ontario Securities Commission
Apr 13, 2023, 13:39 ET
TORONTO, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Take notice that an attendance in the above-named matter is scheduled to be heard on April 28, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.
Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat
Ontario Securities Commission
For further information: For Media Inquiries: [email protected]; For General Inquiries: 1-877-785-1555 (Toll Free), [email protected]
