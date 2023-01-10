Notice - TEKNOSCAN SYSTEMS INC., H. SAMUEL HYAMS, PHILIP KAI-HING KUNG and SOON FOO (MARTIN) TAM, File No. 2022-19
Ontario Securities Commission
Jan 10, 2023, 16:58 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above named matter.
A copy of the Order dated January 10, 2023 is available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca
